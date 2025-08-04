Home prices fell in 14 of the most expensive housing markets in July

Home-sale prices declined in 14 of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, with Oakland seeing the sharpest drop at 6.8%.

Nationwide median home price rose 2% year-over-year but shows signs of cooling as asking prices and mortgage payments dip.

Homes are sitting longer on the market, with sellers advised to reset expectations amid growing inventory and buyer leverage.

It had to happen sooner or later. An absence of buyers has finally forced home sellers to start cutting prices in America’s most overheated housing markets.

According to a new report from Redfin, 14 of the 50 most populous metros experienced year-over-year declines in median home-sale prices during the four weeks ending July 27, 2025.

Oakland, California, led the pack with a 6.8% decline, followed by West Palm Beach (-4.9%), Jacksonville (-3.1%), Austin (-2.9%), and Houston (-2.8%). These markets are grappling with high housing costs and economic uncertainty, which are dampening demand and lengthening the time homes remain unsold.

In West Palm Beach, for example, the average home that went under contract took 93 days to sell, an 18-day increase from last year, and the longest duration among all metros surveyed. At the same time, pending sales there are down 1.4%, while inventory has risen 7.7%.

But a different picture nationally

While some markets are cooling rapidly, the nationwide median home-sale price still managed a modest 2% increase from last year, reaching $398,700, just $700 below its all-time high.

However, this pace is notably slower than the 5% to 6% increases seen in late 2024 and early 2025. Redfin economists now forecast a 1% annual decline in national prices by year-end.

Asking prices also reflect this shift. The national median asking price dropped to $402,100, its lowest in five months, with sellers now more inclined to price realistically from the start. The median monthly mortgage payment followed suit, slipping to $2,671, the lowest since January.

Buyer leverage rising

Buyers are gradually regaining leverage, with total U.S. inventory up 8.9% from a year earlier and pending sales down 1.4%. Homes are lingering longer on the market, with the national median days on market now at 40, six days longer than a year ago. Only 32.9% of homes are going off-market within two weeks, compared to 36% previously.

“Sellers need to start coming to terms with two things: One, homes are more often going to sit on the market for longer than a week or two before they sell, and two, buyers are gaining the upper hand,” said James Gulden, a Redfin Premier agent in Boston. He encourages sellers to adjust their expectations and remain patient, as the rapid turnover seen during the pandemic-era boom is no longer the norm.

While price drops dominate the headlines, some metro areas saw strong gains. Cleveland led with a 15% year-over-year price increase, followed by Montgomery County, Pa. (9.2%), Nassau County, N.Y. (8.5%), Detroit (6.9%), and Indianapolis (6.7%).

Meanwhile, markets like Tampa, Miami, and Orlando saw double-digit declines in pending sales, showing the uneven impact of rising mortgage rates and affordability challenges across regions.