Inflation continues to linger at the grocery store

Grocery prices dipped slightly in October, with the average shopping cart totaling $150.84, down 0.9% from September but still 3.6% higher than a year ago.

Breakfast foods and beverages drove much of the inflation, with Honey Nut Cereal up 20.6% and Cola up 21.6% year over year, while some items like butter and bacon saw modest declines.

Inflation remains stubborn despite easing monthly costs, as consumers continue to pay more for everyday essentials like peanut butter, soup, and detergent than they did in 2024.



The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index shows that grocery prices continued their uneven path in October 2025, with the average cost of the tracked cart totaling $150.84. That’s down 0.9% month over month from September’s $152.21, but still up 3.6% year over year compared to October 2024’s $145.64.

Inflationary pressures persist in several key categories — particularly breakfast foods, beverages, and cleaning products — while some pantry staples saw price relief.

Year-over-year changes (October 2024 → October 2025)

Biggest price increases:

Honey Nut Cereal (18.8 oz Family Size) — up 20.6% to $6.67 from $5.53 Cola (2 liters) — up 21.6% to $3.38 from $2.78 Peanut Butter (16.3 oz) — up 13.5% to $3.61 from $3.18 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup (10.75 oz) — up 9.2% to $1.55 from $1.42 Laundry Detergent (96 oz) — up 2.1% to $13.33 from $13.06

Notable declines:

Salted Butter (1 lb) — down 10.9%, from $6.22 to $5.54

Cookies (14.3 oz) — down 47%, from $7.14 to $3.79 (reflecting a likely correction after 2024’s price spike)

Whole Bean Coffee (12 oz) — down 2%, from $12.20 to $15.19 (but still well above pre-2024 levels)

Year-over-year, shoppers are paying more for packaged foods and pantry essentials — especially cereal, drinks, and condiments — while some dairy products and snacks are seeing modest stabilization. Beverage prices, notably for soda, are among the highest increases.

Month-over-month changes (September 2025 → October 2025)

Largest increases:

Honey Nut Cereal (18.8 oz) — up 20.8%, from $5.52 to $6.67 Cola (2 liters) — up 9.4%, from $3.09 to $3.38 Peanut Butter (16.3 oz) — up 10.4%, from $3.27 to $3.61 Laundry Detergent (96 oz) — up 2%, from $13.06 to $13.33 Condensed Soup (10.75 oz) — up 6.9%, from $1.45 to $1.55

Largest declines:

Bacon (16 oz) — down 4.2%, from $8.92 to $8.55

Whole Bean Coffee (12 oz) — down 2%, from $15.51 to $15.19

Salted Butter (1 lb) — down 1.7%, from $5.36 to $5.54 (after prior volatility)

On a monthly basis, the steepest price growth came from breakfast staples and pantry goods. Meanwhile, high-ticket proteins such as bacon saw modest relief. Household cleaning and beverage costs continued to creep upward, signaling sustained inflation in non-food essentials.

Overall Summary

Period Total Cart Cost Change October 2024 $145.64 — September 2025 $152.21 +4.5% YoY October 2025 $150.84 +3.6% YoY / -0.9% MoM

While the overall grocery basket eased slightly from September, prices remain well above 2024 levels. The continued volatility across categories suggests inflation is moderating but not gone — with consumers still facing higher bills for everyday staples.