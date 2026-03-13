Senate passes legislation aimed at making homes more affordable

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan housing bill Thursday in an 89–10 vote, aiming to address the nation’s worsening housing affordability crisis.

The legislation targets corporate homeownership, eases construction regulations and expands tools to build more affordable homes.

Lawmakers say the measure could represent the most significant federal housing action in decades, though it must still clear the House before becoming law.

In a rare show of bipartisan unity on one of the country’s most pressing economic issues, the Senate has passed legislation designed to make housing more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.

The bill, approved by an 89–10 vote, reflects months of negotiations between lawmakers from both parties who agree that the United States faces a severe housing shortage and rising home prices that have pushed homeownership further out of reach.

Supporters say the measure attempts to tackle the problem from several directions at once — encouraging more housing construction, limiting certain large investors’ ability to buy single-family homes, and giving communities greater flexibility to use federal housing funds.

Keeps hedge funds out of the market

A key provision would restrict large institutional investors that own hundreds of single-family homes from expanding their portfolios, a policy intended to curb the growing role of corporate buyers in the housing market.

Lawmakers backing the provision argue that competition from major investors has made it harder for first-time buyers to purchase homes.

The legislation also includes steps to streamline regulations that builders say have slowed housing construction and adds incentives for cities that make it easier to build new homes.

Other provisions promote modular and factory-built housing and expand opportunities for private investment in affordable housing developments.

Building more houses

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic co-sponsor of the bill, said the bill is aimed at increasing the supply of homes and making them more accessible for people who want to live in them, not for investors.

Still, the proposal faces hurdles before becoming law. The House previously passed a different housing package, meaning lawmakers will need to reconcile differences between the two versions before sending a final bill to the president’s desk.

Even with bipartisan momentum, the next stage of negotiations could determine whether the Senate’s sweeping housing plan ultimately becomes the first major federal housing reform in years — or another stalled attempt to confront America’s affordability crisis.