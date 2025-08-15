More than half of credit card users are carrying balances

More than half of U.S. credit card holders (53%) are carrying revolving debt, while 56% are considered financially unhealthy.

Satisfaction with credit cards is rising among financially healthy users but slipping for those struggling with debt.

American Express ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction for the sixth year in a row.

Economic uncertainty is changing the way Americans use their credit cards. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, more than half of cardholders are carrying debt from month to month, and a majority are struggling with their financial health.

The study points to a growing divide: financially healthy customers – those who spend within their means and avoid revolving debt – report far greater satisfaction with their credit cards than those facing financial stress.

“Although financial health and debt levels began improving later in the year, satisfaction is lower in multiple areas among a large portion of credit card customers,” said John Cabell, managing director of Payments Intelligence at J.D. Power. “At the same time, financially healthier cardholders are driving significant gains in satisfaction, particularly those using rewards programs and premium cards.”

Spending down, payment plans rising

The average American cardholder is spending less on credit cards. Monthly charges dropped by $68 compared with last year, falling to $1,058.

At the same time, more consumers are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programs. One in five credit card users used BNPL in the past year, and 37% say they would consider switching to a different lender for these services.

This trend shows the strain many households face as incomes stagnate and prices remain volatile.

Things that shape satisfaction

The study revealed a curious paradox: while high annual fees are often unpopular, customers paying $500 or more in fees reported higher overall satisfaction with their card experience. These premium cards tend to deliver stronger rewards and benefits that offset the cost for financially healthier consumers.

Meanwhile, merchant surcharges are frustrating customers. About 65% of cardholders reported being charged extra for paying with a credit card.

Satisfaction scores dropped sharply, by an average of 39 points, when surcharges were involved. Many said they opted for alternative payment methods to avoid the added cost.

The rankings

For the sixth consecutive year, American Express ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among major issuers, scoring 643 out of 1,000. Bank of America (622) and Capital One (621) followed.

Top-rated individual cards included:

Capital One Savor Rewards (No Annual Fee) – highest satisfaction among no-fee rewards cards.

The Platinum Card from American Express – highest among annual fee rewards cards.

Capital One Platinum Mastercard – highest among no-fee, no-reward cards.

Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard – highest among airline co-branded cards.

Hilton Honors American Express Card – highest among co-branded no-fee cards.

The study, now in its 19th year, is based on surveys from more than 37,000 credit card customers between June 2024 and June 2025.