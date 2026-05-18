Using a single real estate agent can be costly, report says

Zillow says home sellers lost a combined $1.49 billion over three years when the same real estate agent represented both buyer and seller in a transaction.

The company also found sellers who kept listings off the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) lost another $1.36 billion collectively during the same period.

Researchers say the data suggests sellers generally receive lower prices when homes are marketed privately or when agents handle both sides of a deal.

It might seem obvious that if a buyer and seller share one real estate transaction, they would save money. But a new Zillow analysis suggests that, not only would you not save money, if you are the seller, you would lose money. Maybe a lot.

The analysis concludes that, what’s called “dual agency,” can leave thousands of dollars on the table for sellers.

According to the study, sellers who used the same real estate agent as the buyer lost a combined $1.49 billion over the last three years. Zillow said these dual agency transactions consistently resulted in lower sale prices compared with deals involving separate representation for buyers and sellers.

Private listings may be costly, too

The company also reported that homes sold off the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) — often marketed privately or within exclusive networks — generated another $1.36 billion in seller losses over the same period. Zillow’s analysis found privately-listed homes typically sold for about 1.3% less than comparable homes listed publicly on the MLS.

Zillow argues that the financial incentives in dual-agency arrangements can create conflicts of interest. When one agent represents both sides of a transaction, the brokerage may earn a larger share of the commission by keeping the deal in-house, potentially reducing motivation to negotiate aggressively on behalf of the seller.

The study found the pricing penalties associated with both dual agency and off-MLS listings appeared consistently in every year analyzed, suggesting the trend is not limited to a particular housing market cycle.

Heightened scrutiny

The findings arrive as the real estate industry continues to face scrutiny over commissions and agent compensation practices following high-profile lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors and several major brokerages. Those legal challenges accused the industry of maintaining practices that inflated commissions and limited competition.

Although recent settlement agreements were expected to increase fee transparency and encourage more negotiation, several industry analysts say commission structures have changed only modestly so far.

Consumer advocates say the new Zillow data reinforces the importance of broad market exposure and independent representation during home sales. Critics of dual agency contend that sellers may sacrifice negotiating leverage when one agent is responsible for serving both parties in a transaction.

Real estate professionals who support dual agency argue it can streamline transactions and simplify communication, though consumer groups continue to caution sellers to fully understand how representation arrangements could affect their final sale price.