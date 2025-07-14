Here’s a big reason why home prices are still going up

America's housing deficit grew by 159,000 homes in 2023, according to the latest Census data.

Roughly 1.4 million new homes were added to the housing stock in 2023, but that number didn't keep pace with 1.8 million newly formed families.

Millennials represent the largest generation of people sharing homes with non-relatives.

So far in 2025, the housing market has been soft compared to past years. But despite a shortage of buyers who have been priced out of the housing market, prices seem to go up each month. A new report by real estate platform Zillow has found a big reason.

The U.S. housing market has a record deficit of 4.7 million homes.

The study, based on fresh U.S. Census data, points to a decades-long shortfall in housing construction that has become a primary driver of the country’s housing affordability woes.

Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in home construction, but the pace of building has failed to keep up with population growth and mounting demand. In 2023 alone, the deficit grew by 159,000 homes, a slower rate than the 257,000 increase in 2022, but still pushing the nation further away from meeting its housing needs.

“The unfortunate fact is that we still don't have enough housing in this country for people who need it,” said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow. “Construction has helped prevent the housing deficit from ballooning, but it hasn't yet begun to close the gap.”

Vacancy meets overcrowding

At the end of 2023, 3.4 million homes sat vacant and available for rent or purchase, while 8.1 million families shared housing with nonrelatives — an indicator of a market where affordability, not availability, is the central issue.

While some individuals may choose shared housing, Zillow notes that most of these families would likely prefer their own place, if they could afford one. For context, a median-income family today would need an additional income of $17,670 annually to afford a typical home compared to 2019.

A surge in homebuilding brought some relief. In 2023, 1.45 million housing units were completed, followed by 1.63 million in 2024 — the highest numbers since 2007. This momentum is helping, but not enough to reverse years of underbuilding, particularly after the Great Recession, when new construction lagged well behind demand.

Cities that relaxed zoning regulations — allowing for higher density and streamlined construction — saw faster stabilization of prices and rents. Zillow's research found that these regions were more agile in responding to pandemic-fueled housing demand, while cities with tight regulations saw their deficits persist or worsen.

“We know what works: lower building restraints to allow for more density and less expensive housing,” Divounguy said. “More of these measures at the local level can help get more homes built.”