Grocery prices continued to trend lower in May

Overall grocery prices declined in May 2025, with the average cost of a 24-item basket falling by $1.84 (1.2%) from April and $3.85 (2.5%) year-over-year compared to May 2024, according to the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index.

Notable price drops included a sharp 58% annual decline in the cost of cookies—down from $9.98 in May 2024 to $4.19 in May 2025—and modest declines in essentials like salted butter, organic and regular eggs, and chicken noodle soup.

Some items saw price increases, including whole bean coffee (up due to crop issues in Brazil and Vietnam), frosted donuts, and honey nut cereal, though these increases were outweighed by the broader trend of price stability or decline.

Many grocery prices continued to fall or stay the same in May. The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index, which each month tracks the prices of 24 commonly purchased grocery items, continued to fall.

Items in the shopping cart cost $1.84 less than in April, a decline of 1.2%. Compared to May 2024, the items cost $3.85 less, a decline of 2.5%.

Not all prices went down, however. The price of a 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee rose from $12.68 in April to $12.74 in May. Coffee prices have risen this year because of crop failures in Brazil and Vietnam.

The cost of eight frosted donuts increased from $5.26 in April to $5.36 in May and a family size box of honey nut cereal gained seven cents to $5.36 during the same period.

But the price of a pound of salted butter was cheaper last month, falling from $5.42 to $5.40. A dozen organic egg fell only two cents, but regular egg prices saw bigger declines.

A 14.03 oz. package of cookies registered the biggest month-over-month savings, thanks to a decline in sugar prices. Cookies went from $9.98 in May 2024 to $5.95 in April. In May, that product’s average price was $4.19, a 58% decline year over year.

Liquid detergent has been removed from the index for lack of sufficient data.

The May Shopping Cart Index

Product April 2025 May 2024 May 2025 Penne Pasta 16 oz 1.96 1.93 1.96 Select-a-size Paper towels 20.99 20.99 20.99 Solid White Albacore Tuna in water 5oz 2.22 2.28 2.22 Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup 10.75 oz 1.44 1.43 1.42 Cola Bottle 2 liters 3.13 2.89 3.11 Whole Milk Half Gallon 2.7 2.52 2.63 Whole Bean Coffee 12oz 12.68 11.83 12.74 Organic eggs 1 dozen 6.81 5.37 6.79 Waffles 10 count, 12.3 oz 3.24 3.29 3.24 Frosted donuts 8 count 5.26 5.42 5.36 Tomato ketchup 20 oz 3.89 3.85 3.89 Mayonnaise 30 oz 6.31 6.27 6.27 Honey Nut Cereal 18.8oz Family size 5.58 5.57 5.65 American Cheese singles 24 ct 5.38 5.5 5.4 Salted Butter 1 lb 5.52 5.94 5.4 Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag 4.03 3.91 4.02 Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz 3.69 3.79 3.69 Cookies 14.3oz 5.95 9.98 4.19 Bacon 16 oz 8.06 7.72 8.02 Liquid dish detergent 46 oz - - - Spring Water 16.9 oz, 32 ct 7.29 7.57 7.26 1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct 12.46 12.28 12.48 Peanut Butter 16.3 oz 3.26 3.3 3.27 White rice 32 oz 4.86 5.08 4.87 Laundry detergent 96 oz 13.04 13.05 13.04

TOTAL $149.75 $151.76 $147.91