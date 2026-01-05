Obamacare subsidies have expired; big increases arriving soon

Enhanced Obamacare subsidies used by more than 20 million Americans expired Thursday, driving up monthly insurance premiums for millions of households.

Democrats are moving quickly to make the lapse a central issue in the midterm elections, arguing voters will feel the impact immediately.

Republicans say the subsidies were wasteful and are instead highlighting tax cuts passed last year, even as some in swing districts push for a late extension.

The enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that helped more than 20 million Americans afford health insurance expired Thursdayafter Congress failed to extend them, immediately raising premiums for many households and setting off a new political fight ahead of the midterm elections.

Many Americans are just starting to find out about the increases as they open their mail.

Premium notices sent to marketplace enrollees show monthly costs rising by hundreds of dollars in some cases, reflecting the end of temporary subsidies that were first expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and extended through 2025. Without congressional action to renew them, the extra financial help disappears for the 2026 coverage year.

“I thought it was a mistake,” said one self-employed policyholder in Ohio who saw her premium jump from $120 a month to more than $400. “Nothing about my income changed. The plan didn’t change. The price just exploded.”

The subsidies, first enacted in 2021 as a pandemic-era measure under President Joe Biden, expanded eligibility for premium tax credits and lowered monthly costs for people buying coverage through Obamacare marketplaces. With their expiration, some enrollees are expected to see premium increases of hundreds of dollars a month.

The enhanced subsidies significantly reduced premiums for ACA enrollees by increasing tax credits and eliminating the so-called “subsidy cliff,” which previously cut off assistance for households earning just over 400% of the federal poverty level.

Those enhancements made ACA plans more affordable for middle-income families, early retirees, gig workers, and small business owners — many of whom had never qualified for help before.

With the subsidies now expired, the original ACA rules snap back into place. That means:

Many enrollees will receive smaller tax credits

Some higher-income households will receive no subsidy at all

Net premiums will rise even if insurers’ base rates stay flat

Policy analysts estimate that millions of current enrollees will face premium increases of 25% to 100% or more, depending on income, age, and location.

Policyholders confused and angry

Consumer advocates say the timing and communication around the changes have left many policyholders confused and angry.

“People budget around their monthly premium,” said a health policy analyst with a nonprofit advocacy group. “When the increase shows up without warning, it feels like the rug has been pulled out from under them.”

Although the expiration date was known in policy circles, there was no large-scale federal outreach campaign warning consumers about the coming changes. Insurers typically explain premium adjustments in technical language, leaving many enrollees unclear about why costs are rising.

What happens next

Without renewed subsidies, experts warn that some consumers will drop coverage altogether, particularly healthier and younger enrollees who may decide the higher costs aren’t worth it.

That could have ripple effects across the insurance marketplaces, potentially leading to higher premiums in future years as risk pools shrink.

Congress could still act to restore or replace the enhanced subsidies, but any fix would require bipartisan agreement — something that has proven difficult in a deeply divided political environment.

In the meantime, enrollment counselors urge consumers to shop carefully during open enrollment, compare plans, and check whether changes in income or household size might restore eligibility for assistance.

Democrats see it as a blunt weapon

Democrats say the timing gives them a powerful and tangible campaign issue, contrasting the immediate impact of higher premiums with other policy disputes that will not affect voters until after the midterms.

“The public now gets that the subsidies are what’s keeping health care costs down,” said Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), in a Politico report. “I think the public’s angry. So I think they will blame the party in charge.”

Party leaders have been laying the groundwork for months, viewing health care as a proven motivator for voters after Republican efforts to roll back Obamacare helped fuel Democratic gains in the 2018 midterms. That strategy shaped last fall’s government funding showdown, which resulted in a record 43-day shutdown. While Senate Democrats ultimately agreed to reopen the government without securing an extension of the subsidies, many believe the standoff elevated the issue heading into an election year.

Democrats also plan to fold the subsidy lapse into a broader affordability message, attacking President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans over rising living costs, from groceries and gas to housing and energy.

Hot-button issue

Polling suggests the message could resonate. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in December found that large majorities of marketplace enrollees support continuing the subsidies, regardless of party affiliation. Roughly three-quarters said they would blame Trump or Republicans in Congress if the credits were allowed to lapse.

Republicans have struggled to settle on a unified response. Trump has questioned whether affordability is even a serious concern, calling the focus on rising costs a “hoax” promoted by Democrats and the media, while pointing instead to economic growth during his administration.

On Capitol Hill, GOP leaders have criticized the subsidies as inefficient and vulnerable to fraud, arguing they benefit some higher-income households. However, they have not rallied around an alternative plan that would provide immediate relief to marketplace consumers. A House-passed package of health care bills included conservative proposals to deregulate insurance markets, but those changes would have little short-term effect.

Republicans are instead betting that last year’s sweeping tax-and-spending bill, which included tax cuts that begin taking effect this year, will help them maintain their congressional majorities.

Democrats counter that no vote was ever held to extend the subsidies before they expired, and their campaign arm has already launched ads and billboards highlighting Republican opposition.