The tax filing deadline is April 15: Are you ready?

Don’t rush blindly — File electronically to reduce errors and speed up processing.

Gather all key documents first — This includes W-2s, 1099s, and deduction records.

Request an extension — If you can’t file on time, request an extension to avoid penalties for late filing.

The federal income tax filing deadline is this week, and like each year, millions of Americans are finding themselves scrambling to file at the last minute.

While the pressure can be intense, tax professionals say a rushed return doesn’t have to mean a costly one. With a few smart moves, last-minute filers can avoid common pitfalls, reduce stress, and even maximize their refunds.

File electronically for speed and accuracy

Experts consistently recommend e-filing over paper returns, especially under tight deadlines. Tax software can flag errors, ensure required fields are complete, and calculate credits automatically. In addition, electronic filing typically results in faster refunds — often within 21 days — compared to weeks or even months for paper returns.

Double-check personal information

One of the most common mistakes is incorrect or mismatched Social Security numbers, names, or bank details. Even a small typo can delay processing or cause a rejection. Take a few extra minutes to verify that all personal and dependent information matches official records.

Don’t overlook deductions and credits

In the rush to finish, many filers skip deductions or credits they qualify for. Commonly missed items include the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, education credits, and deductions for student loan interest or retirement contributions. Reviewing eligibility can make a significant difference in the final tax bill.

File an extension if needed — but understand the rules

If time runs out, filing for an extension can provide up to six additional months to complete your return. However, an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Taxpayers should estimate what they owe and pay as much as possible by the deadline to avoid interest and penalties.

Use IRS free resources

The IRS offers Free File options for eligible taxpayers, along with online tools and guidance. Many communities also provide free assistance through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

Stay alert for scams

Last-minute filers can be especially vulnerable to fraud. Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls claiming to be from the IRS. The agency does not initiate contact this way and will never ask for sensitive information through these channels.

Plan ahead for next year

Once this year’s return is filed, experts recommend setting up a system for the future — whether that means organizing receipts, adjusting withholdings, or making quarterly estimated payments. A little preparation can help avoid the same last-minute scramble.

While the deadline may be fast approaching, taking a calm, methodical approach can help taxpayers file accurately and on time. Even under pressure, a few extra steps now can prevent bigger headaches later.