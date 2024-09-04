Deepfakes are big business. And one of the biggest is defrauding investors. Forget politics for a minute: scam artists are using artificial intelligence to create deepfake ads featuring Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other billionaires to separate you from your money.

Most of this is happening on -- you guessed it -- social media.

“Manipulated videos advertising phony investment scams are spreading like wildfire on social media, and New Yorkers should know how to avoid falling victim to these schemes," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The deepfakes appear in social media feeds, digital ads, and messaging apps and are expected to fuel billions of dollars in fraud every year.

Scammers use AI tools to manipulate existing videos to change the voice and mouth movements of the individuals to create seemingly genuine endorsements for their frauds. These videos are then served to social media users as advertisements or broadcast as fake livestreams on platforms like YouTube.

Scammers may also pose as government officials or other people in order to gain victims’ trust. It can be difficult to tell from the video alone if it is a deepfake.

Private messaging services used

Once their intended victims show interest in the supposed investment, scammers may try to move the conversation off of public social media into encrypted private messaging services such as Whatsapp or Signal.

After the victims have made an initial investment on the fraudulent platforms, scammers will often create fake websites showing the investment increasing in value and encourage victims to send more money. After making more investments, sometimes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, victims will be unable to withdraw their funds or will be asked to pay more in withdrawal fees or “taxes.”

Eventually, the scammers will cut off contact, having pocketed the victim’s money from the first investment. Even worse, victims may be later contacted by services that suggest they can retrieve their funds, only to end up draining more of the victims’ net worth.

What to do

James recommends the following steps to avoid becoming the victim of a deepfake investment scam: