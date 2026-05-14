Did you get a CP53E notice from the IRS? Here’s how to tell if it’s a scam

More than 1.4 million taxpayers have received IRS CP53E notices this year, creating confusion and fueling scam fears.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service warns scammers are sending fake versions of the notices to steal banking and personal information.

Consumers should never scan QR codes or click links in suspicious IRS letters and should instead go directly to IRS.gov to verify any notice.

Scammers are very good at noticing legitimate communications that ask for sensitive information. Lately, they’re exploiting confusion over a flood of CP53E tax notices from the IRS that are being mailed this year.

The notices are legitimate IRS letters sent when the agency cannot process a taxpayer’s refund through direct deposit because of missing, incorrect, or rejected banking information. But fraudsters are now sending convincing fake versions designed to steal financial data and personal information.

The issue has become widespread after the IRS mailed more than 1.4 million CP53E notices as part of the federal government’s broader transition away from paper refund checks and toward electronic payments.

The surge in notices has left many taxpayers unsure whether the letters are real, especially because some recipients reportedly received notices despite owing taxes or not expecting refunds.

What the scam looks like

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service and tax professionals, fake CP53E notices often include QR codes, suspicious phone numbers, or links to phishing websites that ask taxpayers to “verify” or “update” bank account information.

Scammers are relying on realistic-looking documents and the public’s fear of refund delays to pressure victims into acting quickly. Some fake notices even use future dates or official-sounding labels to appear authentic.

Tax experts say consumers should be especially cautious about any notice that:

Includes a QR code

Requests sensitive information by phone, email, or text

Uses threatening or urgent language

Directs taxpayers to unfamiliar websites

How to verify a CP53E notice

The Taxpayer Advocate Service says the safest way to handle any IRS correspondence is to bypass links and QR codes entirely and manually type “IRS.gov” into a browser.

Taxpayers can then log into their IRS online account to verify whether the notice is legitimate and update banking information securely if needed.

The IRS also notes that employees cannot accept direct-deposit banking information over the phone.

Consumers who do not respond to a legitimate CP53E notice may still receive a paper refund check, although the process could take several additional weeks.

What to do if you suspect fraud

Consumers who believe they received a fake IRS notice should avoid responding and report the incident to the IRS phishing email address at phishing@irs.gov. This IRS webpage can help tell the real thing from a scam.

Anyone who has already shared financial information should immediately contact their bank and monitor accounts for suspicious activity. Experts also recommend filing reports with the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.