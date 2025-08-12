Write a review
  2. News
  3. Home Prices

Home prices continued to rise during the second quarter of 2025

The U.S. housing market reached a new milestone in the second quarter of 2025, with the national median single-family existing-home price climbing to $429,400 - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Only 25% of metros saw the median home price go down

  • Seventy-five percent of metro housing markets saw home price gains in Q2 2025, down from 83% in Q1, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • The national median single-family existing-home price hit a record $429,400, up 1.7% year-over-year but slower than Q1’s 3.4% rise.

  • Housing affordability worsened quarter-over-quarter, with typical families spending 25.7% of income on mortgage payments.

The U.S. housing market reached a new milestone in the second quarter of 2025, with the national median single-family existing-home price climbing to $429,400 — the highest on record.

The data from the National Association of Realtors show prices were up 1.7% from a year earlier, a slower pace than the 3.4% annual increase recorded in the first quarter. Despite the record, market momentum cooled slightly. 

Just 75% of metro areas (170 out of 228) posted year-over-year price gains in the second quarter, down from 83% in the first quarter. However, that comes amid slowing sales caused by the record-high prices and mortgage rates that have returned to normal. Under those circumstances, home prices should be going down.

The fact that the median home price continues to rise may be explained by who is buying homes. It appears to be people who can afford the more expensive homes, while moderate-income consumers remain on the sidelines.

Still, only 5% of metros saw double-digit price appreciation, less than half the rate from earlier this year.

Regional trends

Price growth varied widely by region:

  • Northeast: $527,200 (+6.1%)

  • Midwest: $328,800 (+3.5%)

  • West: $646,100 (+0.6%)

  • South: $376,300 (unchanged)

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun pointed to strong buyer demand in the Midwest, driven by relative affordability, and to supply constraints in the Northeast. By contrast, the South — particularly Florida and Texas — is seeing price corrections amid a surge in new home construction.
The largest annual gains came from Toledo, Ohio (+10.5%), Jackson, Miss. (+10.5%), and Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y. (+9.6%).

The priciest markets remained concentrated in California and Hawaii, led by San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara at $2.14 million, up 6.5% from last year.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.