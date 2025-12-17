Will gold keep its shine in 2026?

Gold prices have rebounded on renewed expectations for U.S. interest-rate cuts, persistent geopolitical risk, and strong central bank demand.

A softer dollar and stabilizing inflation data have restored gold’s appeal as both a hedge and a portfolio diversifier.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts see a constructive—but more volatile—price environment shaped by monetary policy, fiscal stress, and evolving investor behavior.

After a choppy period marked by stubborn inflation and restrictive monetary policy, gold has staged a notable rebound, reminding investors why the metal remains a core defensive asset.

Prices have climbed as markets recalibrate expectations for economic growth and interest rates, while global uncertainty continues to underpin demand.

The key driver behind gold’s resurgence has been a shift in monetary policy outlook. As inflation shows clearer signs of cooling and economic growth moderates, investors are increasingly pricing in a gradual easing cycle by major central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Lower real yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold, making the metal more attractive relative to bonds and cash.

A soft dollar

At the same time, the U.S. dollar, long a headwind for gold, has softened from recent highs. A weaker dollar lowers the cost of gold for international buyers and typically supports higher prices, reinforcing the upward momentum.

Beyond interest rates, central bank buying has emerged as a powerful and persistent force in the gold market. Emerging market central banks, in particular, continue to diversify reserves away from the dollar, viewing gold as a politically neutral store of value. This steady, price-insensitive demand has helped create a firmer floor under the market.

Geopolitical risk has also played a role. Ongoing conflicts, trade fragmentation, and concerns about global fiscal sustainability have revived interest in gold as a hedge against systemic shocks. Even when equity markets rally, many institutional investors are maintaining or increasing gold allocations as insurance against sudden volatility.

Investors are giving gold another look

After outflows during periods of rising rates, gold-backed exchange-traded funds have begun to see renewed interest. This reflects a broader reassessment of portfolio risk, as investors balance optimism about economic resilience with caution about debt levels, political uncertainty, and long-term inflation risks.

Importantly, analysts say gold’s rebound has not been driven by panic buying, but by measured reallocation. That suggests the move may be more durable than short-lived spikes seen during crisis periods.

The 2026 outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, the consensus view among many market strategists is cautiously bullish, but with higher volatility. If central banks are firmly in an easing cycle by then, gold could benefit from lower real rates and a potentially weaker dollar environment. Fiscal pressures in major economies, including rising debt servicing costs, may further enhance gold’s appeal as a long-term hedge.

“If gold finishes 2025 above $4,400, then it could see $4,859-$5,590 in 2026, Alex Ebkarian, COO at Allegiance Gold, told CNBC.

However, the path is unlikely to be linear. Strong economic growth or a resurgence in inflation could delay or reverse rate cuts, creating headwinds for prices. Additionally, competition from alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies or higher-yielding instruments—could cap upside during periods of risk-on sentiment.

Analysts say gold’s recent rebound reflects a recalibration of macro expectations rather than a single catalyst. As investors look toward 2026, gold appears positioned to remain a strategic asset, less about speculative gains and more about resilience.

For portfolios navigating an uncertain mix of monetary easing, geopolitical tension, and fiscal strain, gold’s role as a stabilizer may prove just as valuable as its potential for price appreciation.