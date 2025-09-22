Federal flood insurance program faces Sept. 30 deadline

The flood insurance program faces a Sept. 30 deadline. Major elements can disappear without Congressional action.

Participation in the program is already extremely low and sinking fast because of rising premiums.

Many homes that flood repeatedly drive up a big share of the program's costs.

If Congress does not reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) by September 30, major parts of the program will expire—a lapse that could cause major problems in the mortgage industry.

In past NFIP lapses, borrowers were not able to purchase flood insurance to close, renew or increase loans secured by property that required flood insurance. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) estimated that during a lapse in June 2010, each day more than 1,400 home sale closings were canceled or delayed. That represents more than 40,000 sales each month.

“This is an urgent pocketbook issue for many in our state," said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). He and other lawmakers have been looking for a long-term solution to funding the program but their efforts have failed so far. The House has passed. H.R. 5371, legislation that would fund much of the government—and reauthorize the NFIP– until Nov. 21. However, the Senate has rejected that legislation.

Lawmakers are considering lowering caps to annual premium increases, allowing policyholders to pay monthly premiums rather than annual ones, and higher coverage limits for flood damage, among other changes.

Participation low and declining fast

Just 3.3% of U.S. homes had active National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies as of Nov. 2024, marking a second-year of declines and a 0.2% drop from the prior year, according to a report from insurance website ValuePenguin.

NFIP policies account for the vast majority of flood insurance and provides the basics, but a smaller share of homes have private flood insurance that can offer broader coverage.

"Two years of back-to-back decreases in active flood insurance policies indicates that many homeowners aren’t fully aware of the growing risks of flooding," said Divya Sangameshwar, ValuePenguin's insurance expert, in the report.

The situation is even worse in 26 states where fewer than 1% of homes have flood insurance, including Pennsylvania, Colorado and Michigan.

Efforts to find long-term financing fail

If the NFIP is allowed to lapse, the CRS has said that flood insurance contracts entered into before the expiration would continue until the end of their policy term of one year. The authority for the NFIP to borrow funds from the U.S. Treasury would be reduced from $30.425 billion to $1 billion.

Despite repeated efforts, Congress has been unable to enact a long-term NFIP reauthorization. Traditionally, the NFIP has been reauthorized in must-pass short-term and long-term spending measures. The CRS said that the NFIP has been reauthorized in such legislation 33 times since 2017. The last long-term reauthorization was the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012.

Fast-rising premiums

Under current law, National Flood Insurance premiums can increase by no more than 18% a year. Some lawmakers have suggested reducing that cap to 9%.

The National Flood Insurance Program is distressed by premiums driven by a small share of extremely high-risk properties that repeatedly flood.

As premiums rise, more policyholders move to private plans or forgo flood insurance because they can no longer afford it. Smaller subscriber pools inflate risk and drive up premiums, pushing more policyholders away in a vicious cycle not unlike the one faced by New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Program for local government workers.