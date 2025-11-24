What's behind America’s growing affordability crisis?

High housing costs, persistent inflation, and stagnant wages are converging to squeeze household budgets across the U.S.

Families are increasingly relying on credit cards, buy-now-pay-later plans, and side jobs to stay afloat.

Economists warn that without structural changes, the affordability crisis could become a long-term fixture of American life.

Across the United States, more families are grappling with a simple but alarming reality: the cost of living is rising faster than the ability to pay for it.

Economists call it an “affordability crisis,” but for millions of households, it feels more like a daily struggle to stay above water.

Housing remains the most visible driver of the crisis. Prices for both renting and buying have jumped dramatically over the past several years, fueled by limited supply, high demand, construction bottlenecks, and rising property insurance costs. Even modest homes in mid-sized cities now routinely list above what typical earners can afford, while rent hikes are forcing many tenants to move, downsize, or take on roommates.

Younger adults, especially first-time homebuyers, are deeply affected. Many are finding that homeownership now requires incomes far beyond what they earn, even with good jobs. Some have been pushed to the outskirts of cities, where longer commutes add transportation costs to already strained budgets.

Inflation is down but prices aren’t

Headline inflation rates have eased from their peak, but the relief is misleading for households. Prices rarely go down after inflation surges, they simply rise more slowly. That means groceries, utilities, childcare, and transportation all remain significantly more expensive than a few years ago.

For food in particular, the shift has been painful. Grocery staples cost more, shrinkflation has quietly reduced the size of many packages, and restaurants have raised prices to offset higher labor and supply costs. Families who once could rely on weekly meal deals or affordable takeout options are cutting back.

Despite a strong labor market, wage growth has not fully matched the cost pressures bearing down on consumers. For lower- and middle-income workers, who spend a larger share of their paycheck on essentials, the gap between earnings and expenses has widened.

Gig work and side jobs have become a survival strategy rather than a choice. A growing number of adults report juggling multiple income streams to pay for rent, childcare, groceries, and transportation, expenses that used to be comfortably covered by a single full-time job.

The rise of credit and short-term debt

As everyday necessities grow more expensive, households are increasingly relying on credit cards and short-term financing tools. Credit card balances have climbed, and more consumers are turning to buy-now-pay-later services for routine purchases like clothing, electronics, or even groceries.

While these tools can help people bridge gaps, they also heighten long-term financial risk. Higher interest rates have made carrying balances more expensive, and missed payments can quickly snowball into deeper debt.

The affordability crisis may not the result of one policy failure or market disruption, but a collision of long-running structural issues: insufficient housing supply, global supply-chain volatility, corporate pricing power, rising service-sector costs, and wage growth that hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

Economists say solutions must be multifaceted – expanding housing supply, improving childcare infrastructure, modernizing transportation, and addressing healthcare costs that drain families’ budgets. But so far, political gridlock has made sweeping changes unlikely in the near term.