Trump proposes allowing 50-year mortgages to lower monthly payments

The Donald Trump administration is considering introducing 50-year fixed-rate mortgages as a new tool to boost homeownership by lowering monthly payments for buyers.

Proponents argue the extended term would make “monthly cost” more manageable for first-time and budget-constrained buyers, but critics warn it effectively locks borrowers in debt far longer and raises total interest costs.

While no legislation has yet been finalized, key regulators and housing industry stakeholders are said to be weighing the proposal amid concerns over financial risk, housing affordability and inter-generational impact.

In a move aimed at reshaping the U.S. housing market, the Trump administration is exploring a radical expansion of home-loan terms: offering fixed-rate mortgages that stretch 50 years instead of the conventional 15 or 30 years.

The proposal, still in its early conceptual phase but confirmed over the weekend by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, is being pitched as a solution to rising housing costs and stagnant homeownership rates – especially among younger households.

What’s being proposed

Under the contemplated plan, federally backed or insured mortgages might allow borrowers to spread repayment over five decades. The objective is clear: reduce monthly payments by spreading principal and interest over a much longer timeline. Lower monthly outlay, advocates say, could make homeownership more attainable for households stretched by high inflation, student-loan burdens and increasing rents.

While the federal government has backed longer-term mortgages in the past in limited form, a full-scale 50-year term would represent a major departure. The administration has asked regulators and housing finance agencies to assess the operational, credit-risk and consumer-protection implications of such a program.

Why the push now

Housing affordability remains a major challenge. Median home prices in many markets remain elevated, mortgage rates are higher than last decade’s lows, and young adults are delaying homebuying. The idea behind 50-year mortgages is to make a home purchase look more affordable month to month, potentially getting more buyers into the market.

A longer term means smaller monthly amortization of principal and interest. at least initially. By lowering one of the key barriers to entry, namely high monthly payments, the policy would aim to expand access. Officials familiar with the idea say it is being promoted as part of a broader housing-strategy initiative under the Trump administration, alongside regulatory reforms and housing-supply measures.

However, housing analysts and consumer advocates are sounding alarms. Chief among the concerns is the amount of interest that would be paid over a 50-year term.

However, housing data show that the average time a homeowner lives in a house is between eight and 12 years. Housing analysts note that while 50-year loans may ease the monthly burden, they do not reduce the principal or overall home‐cost burden, they only shift it.