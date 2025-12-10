Remote work isn’t just a perk anymore — it’s a priority, report finds

Flexibility now outranks pay for most workers, with 85% valuing remote options more than salary and nearly 70% willing to take a pay cut to work remotely.

RTO mandates are clashing with worker preferences, as 98% of professionals say they want remote or hybrid arrangements — a gap employers risk ignoring.

Emerging trends like “soft retirement” show how companies may rely on flexible, low-commitment roles to retain senior talent and bridge workforce gaps heading into 2026.

If you’ve been wondering whether the remote-work conversation is cooling off, FlexJobs’ new Remote Work Trends Report for 2026 makes one thing clear: not even close.

In fact, the appetite for flexibility is only getting stronger — and it’s reshaping how Americans think about their jobs, careers, and even their well-being.

According to the report, 85% of people now rank remote work above salary when weighing job offers. Many are even willing to change careers entirely to find more balance, with nearly 7 in 10 saying they’ve made — or seriously considered — a field switch in the past year.

The tensions don’t stop there. Gen Z workers report feeling overwhelmed and unsure about their career paths, working parents are burning out without enough flexibility, and widespread return-to-office mandates are creating a noticeable divide between employers and employees. Altogether, the findings paint a picture of a workforce that’s exhausted, ambitious, and more than ready for a different kind of workday.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs, to learn more about what workplace trends are shaping up to be in the new year.

Challenges to RTO mandates

Many companies are enforcing return-to-office (RTO) mandates. However, these findings from FlexJobs highlight that this may not be the best choice.

Spencer explained that 98% of working professionals prefer either fully remote or hybrid arrangements, highlighting a clear shift away from traditional in-person work.

“These changing preferences present a major opportunity for employers,” he said. “Those who embrace flexibility can attract and retain top talent, while those who ignore it risk losing valuable members of their teams.”

Flexibility is a priority

Considering nearly 70% of workers would accept a lower salary to work remotely, the findings from this report highlight the importance of flexibility for today’s workers.

“It’s difficult to put a price on flexibility, especially for younger workers who may feel stuck or anxious about their place in the workforce, or for working parents who rely on it as a key part of their support system,” Spencer said.

“Remote, hybrid, and flexible work arrangements can reduce stress and boost overall mental well-being by promoting a healthier work-life balance, often delivering more value than increased compensation. On top of that, working remotely can save employees a significant amount of money, which helps explain why many are even willing to accept a pay cut for the benefits it provides.”

‘Soft retirement’

Looking ahead to 2026, Spencer believes “soft retirement” is a trend to watch in the employment space.

“By offering flexible, low-commitment positions that combine in-person and virtual work, companies can retain senior experts longer, preserve decades of institutional knowledge, and help transfer skills to younger employees, bridging critical talent gaps in specialized roles,” he said.

“This approach also supports the financial stability of retirees, many of whom are looking for ways to supplement their fixed retirement income.”