Can President Trump really cap credit card interest rates at 10%?

Trump can’t cap credit card interest rates on his own: Under the Constitution, only Congress can regulate interest rates.

High rates reflect risk—but defaults remain relatively low: Average credit card APRs exceed 20%, which banks say offsets the risk of unsecured lending.

A rate cap could limit access to credit: Banks warn that a 10% cap would make lending to higher-risk borrowers unprofitable, likely leading to fewer approvals, lower credit limits, and account closures.

President Trump says credit card interest rates are too high and wants to cap them at 10%. But the president who has gotten things done with executive orders will have to go through Congress to achieve this goal.

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to write laws regulating commerce and financial markets — including interest-rate limits on credit cards. Trump has called for a one-year cap at 10%, but no such law currently exists, and a presidential proclamation alone doesn’t change private-sector interest rates.

A bill has been introduced in both the House and Senate with bipartisan support to impose the cap, but neither has moved out of committee yet, meaning they haven’t been submitted for votes.

Banks have made it clear that they strongly oppose a cap, and even if such a bill is passed and signed into law, banks and industry groups could still challenge it in court, arguing limits on interest rates interfere with contracts and financial markets.

So, for there to be a cap on credit card interest rates, here’s what has to happen:

Congress drafts, debates, and passes a law capping credit card interest rates. The President signs that law. The law withstands legal challenges in federal courts.

Until then, Trump’s proposal is effectively a policy objective, not a binding rate cap.

Are rates really too high?

On the face of it, the answer seems obvious. However, banks point out that an average rate of north of 20% protects them from credit card users who default. There is no collateral to seize in case of non-payment.

But how common is credit card default? Federal Reserve data from the third quarter of 2025 show the credit card delinquency rate (30+ days past due) is around 3% of outstanding balances. Delinquency rates have risen from the unusually low pandemic levels, but are not extremely high historically.

The charge-off (“default”) rate — deeper than standard delinquency — is around 3.9% of credit card debt (Q3 2025) based on Federal Reserve figures, meaning lenders have recognized nearly 4% of balances as losses.

Personal loans are also unsecured but usually have lower interest rates than credit cards. The rate on a personal loan might be as low as 12%, not much higher than Trump’s proposed cap.

Unintended consequences

Banks say a cap on credit card interest rates would result in reduced access to credit for higher-risk consumers. The banking industry warns:

Many subprime and near-prime borrowers are only profitable to lenders at rates well above 10%.

Banks would likely respond by: Denying more applications Lowering credit limits Closing inactive or marginal accounts



This mirrors what happened after state-level usury caps and after the Military Lending Act capped rates for service members.

According to banks, credit becomes cheaper but harder to get. Consumers with good or excellent credit would benefit, especially if they carry a balance. Consumers with questionable credit might have trouble qualifying for a credit card.