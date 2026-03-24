Rising grocery costs push Americans to rethink how they shop

Rising grocery prices are pushing most Americans to prioritize cost over brand loyalty

More than 90% of shoppers say they’ve changed how they buy food in response to higher prices

A growing number of households are cutting back, switching to cheaper options, or seeking financial help

For many Americans, grocery shopping has become less about preference and more about price.

New research from consumer insights firm Zappi shows that inflation continues to reshape how people buy food, with 70% of shoppers now saying price or value is the most important factor when choosing snacks and beverages. Nearly one-third say they will simply buy the cheapest option that meets their needs, regardless of brand.

The findings reflect a broader shift: brand loyalty is weakening as household budgets tighten.

Consumers feel the strain

The survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers found that more than 80% have seen grocery prices rise in the past six months. For many, the increases are significant — more than one in four reported paying at least $50 more per week, and nearly a quarter said their bills jumped by over $75 weekly.

Overall spending is also climbing. Nearly 60% of Americans now spend more than $150 a week on groceries, and one in four spends more than $250. Families with multiple children are feeling the pressure most, with more than half reporting weekly bills above $200.

In response, over 90% of shoppers say they’ve changed their buying habits.

Common strategies include using coupons (46%), switching to store brands (40%), buying only essentials (38%) and purchasing fewer items overall (34%).

More households turning to assistance

For some, the financial strain is going beyond budgeting adjustments.

The report found that 22% of consumers now rely on food banks or community assistance to help cover grocery needs. Another 11% say they’ve used Buy Now, Pay Later services to pay for groceries — a sign that some households are struggling to cover basic expenses.

Brand loyalty declines as costs rise

As prices climb, fewer shoppers are sticking with name brands. The share of consumers who say they buy only brand-name products has dropped sharply, from 21% to 10% over the past year.

Instead, most shoppers are mixing in lower-cost alternatives. About two-thirds now buy a combination of brand-name and store-brand items.

At the same time, consumers are becoming less tolerant of price increases. Even modest hikes of 5% to 10% are enough to deter many from buying certain products, particularly snacks and beverages.

Health and values take a back seat

While some shoppers still care about nutrition and brand values, those factors are often outweighed by cost.

About 35% say they are more likely to buy healthier snacks than a year ago, and labels like “high protein” or “low sugar” still influence decisions. But price remains the deciding factor for many, with nearly one-third choosing the least expensive option regardless of other features.

Similarly, only a small share of consumers say they are willing to pay significantly more for brands that align with their personal values.

What it means for shoppers

The findings suggest that, for now, many Americans are in a defensive mode when it comes to grocery spending — focused on stretching dollars rather than brand preferences or lifestyle choices.

With food prices still elevated, that shift may persist, especially for retirees and others on fixed incomes who are particularly sensitive to weekly cost increases.

For consumers, the trend underscores the importance of comparison shopping, using discounts where possible, and staying flexible about brands as grocery costs continue to evolve.