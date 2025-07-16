Data show a big increase in Americans planning to leave expensive cities

Nearly 59% of home shoppers in major U.S. metros searched outside their local markets in Q2 2025—up from 48.1% in 2019.



San Jose, Washington D.C., and Seattle saw the highest outbound search rates, largely driven by affordability challenges.



Once-popular pandemic boomtowns like Phoenix, Spokane, and McAllen are now seeing increased outbound traffic as prices rise and work-from-home policies shift.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was “The Great Migration,” as remote work allowed employees to live just about anywhere. Now, unaffordable home prices appear to have triggered The Great Migration 2.0.

Real estate platform Realtor.com has noticed an emerging trend: more people searching for homes on its site are looking outside their current metros. In the second quarter of 2025, 58.9% of online shoppers in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas searched for homes outside their current metros, up from 48.1% in 2019.

While affordability remains the chief motivator, other factors, such as return-to-office mandates, changing job opportunities, and evolving lifestyle preferences, are also shaping these decisions. Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, noted that while search activity slowed year-over-year, Americans are still more likely than before the pandemic to explore new locations.

“As regional housing trends diverge,” Hale said, “home shoppers tapped the brakes compared to a year ago, but accelerated their searches elsewhere compared to 2019.”

High-cost metros lead the outbound trend

Big urban centers top the list of places residents are most eager to leave. San Jose, California, leads with 93.7% of shoppers looking at homes elsewhere, and more than one-third of that activity aimed outside the Golden State altogether. Washington, D.C. (86.4%), Seattle (80.5%), and Salt Lake City (77%) followed closely behind.

Chicago, Boston, and New York—longtime economic hubs—have now joined the top 10 metros with the highest out-of-market search rates. Rising home prices and increasing unemployment are likely contributing factors, as Boston’s median listing price surged by 42.5% over six years, and New York saw prices climb more than 32%.

Cities that surged in popularity during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to remote work and low housing costs, are now seeing an exodus. In Phoenix, out-of-market searches jumped 28.5 percentage points since 2019. Spokane, Washington, and Fresno, California, experienced similar increases of 27.7 and 21.3 points, respectively.

McAllen, Texas, once a poster child for affordable housing, saw a 30-point surge in outbound search activity, with many residents now eyeing larger job markets like Austin and San Antonio.

Economic strains fuel migration

Nine out of the ten metros with the largest six-year increases in outbound searches also saw home prices spike by more than 27%. Spokane led with a 47.9% increase, while Boston and Fresno weren’t far behind.

Unemployment has risen as well: for example, Chicago's jobless rate climbed from 3.5% in May 2019 to 4.6% in May 2025.

Amid the broader trend, a few metros have retained or even increased their local shopper loyalty. San Francisco saw a 6-point drop in outbound search activity since 2019, perhaps due to signs of affordability improvements relative to nearby areas. Portland, Houston, Detroit, and Honolulu also saw declines in the share of residents looking elsewhere, suggesting that a blend of affordability, job opportunities, and quality of life may be keeping locals engaged.

San Francisco’s home prices rose only 4% over six years, far below other major cities. Honolulu, in fact, saw prices decline by 4.1%.