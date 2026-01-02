10 jobs for associate-degree holders that pay more than you think in 2026

You don’t need a bachelor’s to earn a great salary: Several jobs with top pay only require a two-year degree.

Specialized fields and health care dominate: Aviation and medical tech lead the pack.

Job growth matters: Many high-paying roles also have solid future demand.

Thinking about skipping a four-year degree but still want a well-paying career?

In 2026, associate degrees are poised to continue to unlock solid earning opportunities—in fields from aviation to health care and engineering. With the right training and certifications, you can start working sooner and still bring home a paycheck that beats many bachelor’s-level jobs.

Resume Genius put together a list of 10 of the highest-paying jobs for associate degree-holders in 2026.

"Associate degrees are looking better and better going into 2026, as uncertainty about the job market and wage stagnation have been pushing young job seekers away from four-year degrees and into other careers, including blue collar work," Nathan Soto, Career Expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release.

"These two-year degrees strike a balance between affordability and payoff, with six of the ten jobs on our list earning more than $80K a year."

How the jobs were picked

To create this list, excerpts at Resume Genius looked at roles that specifically list an associate degree as the minimum education requirement, have strong or stable job growth forecasts, and offer median salaries well above the national average.

Most of the data comes from up-to-date labor reports and salary research from Resume Genius and other occupational sources.

The list

Here’s a look at the top 10 list:

Air Traffic Controller – Nearly six-figure median pay managing aircraft and communication systems. Median salary: $144,580 Radiation Therapist – Helps deliver targeted cancer treatments with competitive wages. Median salary: $101,990 Nuclear Medicine Technologist – Works with radioactive materials for diagnostics and therapy. Median salary: $97,020 Dental Hygienist – A classic health care role with excellent pay and strong demand. Median salary: $94,260 Diagnostic Medical Sonographer – Uses imaging tech to assist in diagnoses. Median salary: $89,340 Respiratory Therapist – Specializes in breathing care for patients of all ages. Median salary: $80,450 Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technologist/Technician – Supports aircraft and spacecraft tech. Median salary: $79,830 Aircraft & Avionics Equipment Technician – Keeps aircraft systems safe and functional. Median salary: $79,140 Radiologic and MRI Technologist – Performs imaging that helps diagnose injuries and diseases. Median salary: $78,980 Electrical Engineering Technician – Works with electrical systems across industries. Median salary: $77,180

These jobs not only show you don’t need a bachelor’s degree to earn big, but many also offer job stability and growth opportunities right through the next decade.