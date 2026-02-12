Back to the office? Here’s what it’s really costing you

Returning to the office can cost workers thousands per year, with commuting and daily meals alone adding up to $2,500–$7,000 or more annually depending on where you live.

For some employees, return-to-office expenses can eat up nearly 20% of discretionary income, making the financial strain heavier in lower-wage states.

While in-office work may boost visibility and long-term earning potential, the upfront costs are immediate and measurable — though strategic changes like packing lunch or using pre-tax commuter benefits can help offset the hit.

These days, asking someone what they really spend to go into the office isn’t just about gas and parking — it’s about an invisible tax on everyday life.

From food and coffee runs to transit fees and wardrobe upgrades, workers across the U.S. are quietly shelling out more money per year just to show up at a desk.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with representatives from SensaPay, the fintech behind a new cost-analysis of U.S. office returns, to explore what these figures really mean for everyday workers. Their research, which broke down commute costs, meal spending and state-by-state differences, showed that office attendance isn’t just inconvenient — it’s expensive in ways many of us don’t think about until we see the numbers on a spreadsheet.

What’s driving up return-to-office costs?

Experts explained the main drivers that contribute to higher costs when consumers return to the office.

Commuting structure matters. In states with high single-occupancy vehicle reliance, workers absorb full fuel, insurance, depreciation, and parking costs. In higher gas price states, that burden compounds quickly. In transit-heavy states, workers may substitute fuel costs for monthly rail passes and parking, but annual commuting expenses still commonly range between $2,500 and $5,000.

Food-away-from-home pricing. In higher-cost states, daily lunch and coffee purchases can exceed $7,000 annually. Even in moderate-cost states, five purchased lunches per week often translates to $4,000 to $6,000 per year.

Wage alignment. This is often the most overlooked factor. In states where median wages are lower relative to urban consumer prices, required RTO spending consumes a larger percentage of take-home income. In several cases, commuting and meal costs approach 18% to 21% of discretionary post-tax income for early-career workers.

The pros and cons for employees

So, what are the pros and cons for employees returning to the office and more than likely taking on additional expenses?

“Physical proximity can increase informal visibility, mentorship access, and promotion probability,” SensaPay representatives said. “In organizations where leadership advancement correlates with physical presence, long-run income trajectories may be higher for in-office employees.”

This ultimately means that the financial trade-off is temporary.

“Workers incur immediate annual costs in exchange for potential future earnings acceleration,” SensaPay explained. “The challenge is that the future upside is uncertain, while the present cost is fixed and measurable. There may also be minor reductions in home utility expenses, but those savings are typically modest relative to commuting and food expenditures.”

Are there ways to save?

If you’ve recently returned to the office, or you have plans in place to soon return to the office, all hope isn’t lost. SensaPay explained that the largest savings come from altering high-frequency spending.

Here are some of their best tips: