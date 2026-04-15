Divorce after 50 can impact long-term retirement plans

Divorcing after age 50 can derail retirement plans, often forcing people to delay retirement, split already-limited savings, and take on new debt.

Women tend to face greater financial challenges in gray divorce, with lower incomes, fewer savings, and less time to recover before retirement.

Early financial planning is critical—experts say prioritizing retirement assets, avoiding rushed decisions, and creating a new post-divorce plan can help protect long-term security.

Divorce is never easy — but when it happens later in life, the financial ripple effects can be especially hard to navigate.

Often called “gray divorce,” splits after age 50 are becoming more common, and they can significantly disrupt carefully laid retirement plans. Instead of entering retirement with a shared financial cushion, many individuals suddenly find themselves dividing decades of savings, managing debt on a single income, and rethinking when — or if — they can afford to stop working.

The impact is often even more pronounced for women. Research shows that women’s household income can drop sharply after a late-life divorce, and their standard of living may take a longer-term hit compared to men. With less time to rebuild savings and a greater likelihood of having taken career breaks or earned less over time, women can face steeper financial challenges heading into retirement.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with financial expert Tracey Stofa, Managing Director and Head of Private Client Group at Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc., who helped break down the risks and planning ahead that can make a meaningful difference in protecting long-term financial security.

Financial pitfalls

Stofa explained that divorcing later in life can lead to some unexpected financial pitfalls for many consumers.

“Gray divorce can hit at a time that isn’t ideal for most adults,” she said. “You’re nearing retirement, and there’s not a huge window to rebound and rebuild your wealth/savings.

“What often happens, and what our research reinforces, is that splitting assets often means splitting already finite retirement savings, sometimes cutting them in half or worse. Many people also underestimate the compounding impact of legal fees, new housing costs, and taking on fresh debt, which can quietly chip away at long-term financial security.”

Delaying retirement

One of the most important things to think about when divorcing later in life: how will this affect your decision to retire?

“A gray divorce doesn’t just delay your retirement, it moves the timeline entirely,” Stofa explained. “If you were building wealth and saving for your retirement, the fallout of a divorce causes many people to shift to maintaining stability and can feel like survival mode.

“In reality, it can often mean you’ll earn less, save less or even claim Social Security earlier than anticipated, all of which can leave a lasting impact on your retirement income instead of just postponing it.”

Women are more affected than men

Stofa explained that many times, women are affected disproportionately more than men when it comes to divorces in later life.

“Often women enter gray divorce with less of a financial cushion, and that’s not by accident,” she said. “Many have spent years focusing on their family over career growth or managing finances jointly, so when everything gets split, they are starting from a much more vulnerable position.

“What makes it more challenging too is that safety nets they relied on, like their partner’s income, retirement accounts or health coverage can vanish overnight. You can end up facing both an emotional transition as well as a financial one, where the margin for error is much smaller and the path to recovery is often a lot longer.”

Thinking about your financial future

Stofa recommends that consumers take the time to really think about their financial futures when handling their divorce proceedings. She shared her best tips here:

Treat retirement assets as one of the key parts of the negotiation, not merely an afterthought.

Work with professionals who actually understand the nuances of dividing retirement accounts. This will ensure legal mechanisms are properly executed, and they will help you avoid early withdrawals that trigger taxes and penalties.

Rebuild a clear post-divorce financial plan quickly, including a revised retirement timeline and realistic savings strategy.

“For many gray divorcees, it’s hard not to make reactive financial decisions, from piling on new debt to downsizing way too quickly,” Stofa said.

“It’s that kind of urgency that locks in long-term financial consequences. A better approach is to do your best to slow down and prioritize stabilizing cash flow initially where you can, because the decisions you make in the first year after a gray divorce typically shape your financial trajectory for years to come.”