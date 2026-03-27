OECD warns inflation is likely to nearly double in 2026

Global inflation is now projected to reaccelerate to around 4% in 2026, reversing earlier expectations of steady decline.

The OECD warns energy shocks from the Middle East conflict are the primary driver, with oil prices surging and feeding through to consumer costs.

U.S. inflation could climb as high as 4.2% or more, with risks of a prolonged period above central bank targets.

The U.S. inflation rate was fairly moderate at 2.4% – before February 28. But after the U.S.and Israel launched an attack on Iran, oil prices have surged. Now, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicts the world will face higher-than-expected inflation for the rest of the year, including the United States.

The United States faces particularly strong upward pressure. OECD projections suggest inflation could reach about 4.2% in 2026 — well above previous estimates and among the highest rates in advanced economies.

The Paris-based organization said recent disruptions to energy and commodity markets — triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East — have sharply altered the inflation trajectory that had been expected to ease this year.

Higher oil prices affect everything

At the center of the shift is a surge in oil prices, which have jumped above $100 per barrel after supply disruptions linked to the conflict. Higher fuel costs are feeding through to transportation, food, and industrial inputs, raising prices across a wide range of goods and services.

Other major economies are also seeing upward revisions. In the United Kingdom, for example, inflation is now expected to hit around 4% in 2026, reflecting both higher energy costs and broader price pressures.

The report marks a turning point in the global inflation narrative. After two years of tightening monetary policy and gradual disinflation, the OECD now sees energy prices as the dominant short-term driver of inflation risks.

If elevated oil and commodity prices persist, inflation could remain above central bank targets longer than expected, forcing policymakers to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The OECD emphasized that the duration of the inflation spike depends heavily on how long the geopolitical disruption lasts. A prolonged period of constrained energy supply would continue to push up business costs and consumer prices, while also weighing on economic growth.