Here are the top 5 home trends for 2025

In 2025, homeowners and buyers are expected to focus on creating comfortable, sustainable, and climate-resilient homes. Researchers at real estate marketplace Zillow say next year’s home trends will include integrating features like whole-home batteries and electric vehicle (EV) chargers with cozy home libraries and vintage fixtures.

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert, notes that technology allows for more sustainable and affordable living, which is increasingly important to buyers.

Energy-efficient and climate-resilient features are gaining popularity as they help reduce costs, including the cost of insurance, one of inflation’s biggest drivers.

“At the same time, a home is not just a checklist of practical features, it's a feeling,” Pendleton said. “Homeowners and buyers today are looking to the past to create a sense of warmth, character and comfort in even the most high-tech environments."

Zillow identified five key trends by analyzing design styles and features from millions of for-sale listings in 2024. Features that appear more frequently in listings indicate rising demand and desirability. Real estate agents are keenly aware of these trends and highlight them when marketing homes.

Here are the top 5 trends:

Electric features

Buyers are prioritizing sustainable and eco-friendly homes. Mentions of whole-home batteries have increased by 62%, making it the fastest-growing feature. These batteries store solar energy for use during outages. Solar panels are appearing 18% more often, along with terms like "sustainable" and "green." EV chargers are in 34% more listings, and induction cooktops are up 5%.

Cozy vibes

According to Zillow, the term "cozy" is now a desirable trait, with mentions up 35% from last year. Buyers are favoring smaller, cozier spaces over large, open floor plans. This trend includes color-saturated rooms with specific purposes, like dens and dining rooms.

Old World comeback

Nostalgia is trending, with floral patterns, tapestries, and antique furnishings making a return. "Vintage" mentions are up 9%, and home libraries are appearing 22% more frequently. The Victorian-era scullery, a secondary kitchen for meal prep, is also making a comeback, appearing in 8% more listings.

Climate resiliency

With climate-related disasters on the rise, buyers are seeking homes with protective features. Zillow reports that 86% of recent buyers value climate-resilient features. Listings mentioning flood barriers are up 22%, seismic retrofitting is up 20%, and water catchment systems are up 19%. Drought-resistant yards are appearing 14% more often.

Spa-inspired wet rooms

This luxurious bathroom feature combines the shower and bathtub into one waterproof space. Wet rooms are featured 19% more often in listings, reflecting a growing emphasis on wellness design. As buyers focus on how homes impact well-being, mentions of wellness features have increased by 16%.