20 remote jobs you can land without a college degree — and some pay surprisingly well

Remote work opportunities are expanding for people without a bachelor’s degree.
Many employers are prioritizing skills and experience over formal education.
Jobs in customer service, tech, admin, and marketing can offer flexibility and competitive pay.
For years, a college degree was viewed as the main ticket to a stable career. But in today’s job market, that’s starting to change — especially in the world of remote work.
More companies are shifting toward skills-based hiring, focusing on experience, certifications, and practical abilities instead of requiring a four-year diploma.
That’s good news for job seekers looking for flexibility, better work-life balance, or a chance to work from home without spending years — and thousands of dollars — earning a degree.
According to career platform FlexJobs, many remote-friendly positions are open to applicants with a high school diploma, associate degree, or relevant work experience.
Putting the list together
For this list, FlexJobs identified remote jobs that typically do not require a bachelor’s degree and are commonly available as fully remote positions.
The jobs span a wide range of industries and salary levels, showing there’s no single path into remote work anymore. Experts say employers are increasingly valuing transferable skills, communication abilities, and real-world experience over traditional credentials.
The list
Here are 20 remote jobs that generally don’t require a college degree:
Accounting Clerk
Average Salary: $47,476
Appointment Scheduler
Average Salary: $40,775
Bookkeeper
Average Salary: $50,430
Client Services Representative
Average Salary: $57,469
Content Moderator
Average Salary: $59,559
Customer Service Rep
Average Salary: $45,971
Data Entry Clerk
Average Salary: $41,166
Digital Marketing Specialist
Average Salary: $58,527
Graphic Designer
Average Salary: $54,095
Inside Sales Representative
Average Salary: $53,133
Medical Billing Specialist
Average Salary: $45,478
Operations Coordinator
Average Salary: $56,372
Recruiting Coordinator
Average Salary: $56,366
Social Media Coordinator
Average Salary: $48,221
Technical Support Specialist
Average Salary: $59,946
Transcriptionist
Average Salary: $49,519
Translator
Average Salary: $55,255
Travel Agent
Average Salary: $50,529
Tutor
Average Salary: $37,477
Virtual Assistant
Average Salary: $50,502