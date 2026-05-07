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20 remote jobs you can land without a college degree — and some pay surprisingly well

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Explore remote work opportunities that don't require a bachelor's degree, focusing on skills and experience in various industries.

These flexible work-from-home careers prove you don’t need a four-year diploma to build a solid income

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  • Remote work opportunities are expanding for people without a bachelor’s degree.

  • Many employers are prioritizing skills and experience over formal education.

  • Jobs in customer service, tech, admin, and marketing can offer flexibility and competitive pay.

For years, a college degree was viewed as the main ticket to a stable career. But in today’s job market, that’s starting to change — especially in the world of remote work. 

More companies are shifting toward skills-based hiring, focusing on experience, certifications, and practical abilities instead of requiring a four-year diploma. 

That’s good news for job seekers looking for flexibility, better work-life balance, or a chance to work from home without spending years — and thousands of dollars — earning a degree. 

According to career platform FlexJobs, many remote-friendly positions are open to applicants with a high school diploma, associate degree, or relevant work experience.

Putting the list together

For this list, FlexJobs identified remote jobs that typically do not require a bachelor’s degree and are commonly available as fully remote positions. 

The jobs span a wide range of industries and salary levels, showing there’s no single path into remote work anymore. Experts say employers are increasingly valuing transferable skills, communication abilities, and real-world experience over traditional credentials. 

The list

Here are 20 remote jobs that generally don’t require a college degree:

  1. Accounting Clerk

    1. Average Salary: $47,476

  2. Appointment Scheduler

    1. Average Salary: $40,775

  3. Bookkeeper

    1. Average Salary: $50,430

  4. Client Services Representative

    1. Average Salary: $57,469

  5. Content Moderator

    1. Average Salary: $59,559

  6. Customer Service Rep

    1. Average Salary: $45,971

  7. Data Entry Clerk

    1. Average Salary: $41,166

  8. Digital Marketing Specialist

    1. Average Salary: $58,527

  9. Graphic Designer

    1. Average Salary: $54,095

  10. Inside Sales Representative

    1. Average Salary: $53,133

  11. Medical Billing Specialist

    1. Average Salary: $45,478

  12. Operations Coordinator

    1. Average Salary: $56,372

  13. Recruiting Coordinator

    1. Average Salary: $56,366

  14. Social Media Coordinator

    1. Average Salary: $48,221

  15. Technical Support Specialist

    1. Average Salary: $59,946

  16. Transcriptionist

    1. Average Salary: $49,519

  17. Translator

    1. Average Salary: $55,255

  18. Travel Agent

    1. Average Salary: $50,529

  19. Tutor

    1. Average Salary: $37,477

  20. Virtual Assistant

    1. Average Salary: $50,502

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