The Postal Service proposes more changes to mail delivery

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has proposed more changes to the way it handles and delivers mail in yet another bid to stop the flow of red ink.

USPS will hold a virtual conference to discuss its plans to improve mail processing and transportation and explain how these improvements would align with proposed refinements within its existing service standards.

The Postal Service said it wants to make these improvements without “expanding the existing day ranges of service standards.” For some products, is says delivery windows may be shortened.

“As we integrate our transportation, processing, and delivery network to logically sequence the flow of mail and packages by deploying improved operating practices in our redesigned facilities network, we expect to improve service reliability, reduce cost and grow our business,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Proposed changes

Here’s what USPS is proposing and how it thinks it will make improvements to service:

Transitioning from 3-Digit to 3-Digit ZIP Code standards to more precise 5-Digit to 5-Digit ZIP Code standards. This upgrade will simplify the process for customers to understand exactly when their mail will arrive and improve the reliability and predictability of delivery.

Adjusting pick-up and drop-off times of volume between post offices and processing plants, when the post offices are far away from the regional hubs. This strategy will not only reduce transportation costs and enable earlier mail processing for most mail, but also contribute to reduced carbon emissions and truck trips through American neighborhoods.

Expanding daily reach for most classes of mail and packages when traveling through the network; resulting in faster delivery expectations for some mail pieces. For instance, some mail and packages that used to take four days to deliver will now have a service standard to arrive in three days.

Recognizing the significant volume reduction of Single-Piece First-Class Mail and making the long overdue adjustments required, while committing to a 3-day delivery standard for local Single-Piece First Class mail, and in some instances even achieving a 2-day standard. On balance, the vast majority of First Class Mail will have a service standard in either the same timeframe, or faster than, the current service standards. All First-Class Mail will still be delivered within a maximum of 5 days, with a national average of approximately three days. Additionally, other services like Marketing Mail and Periodicals will see improvements in their delivery standards due to a more effective and integrated network. Depending on location, time, and distance, expected time to deliver will increase for some ZIP code pairs.

DeJoy said the virtual conference will provide feedback from stakeholders, including the mailing and shipping community. DeJoy said the agency will also seek feedback from the Postal Regulatory Commission.