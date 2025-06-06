U.S. job growth remained stable in May

The U.S. economy added 139,000 jobs in May—exceeding expectations—while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

Healthcare led job creation with 62,000 new positions, particularly in hospitals and ambulatory services, while leisure and hospitality added 48,000 jobs, mostly in food services and bars.

Federal government jobs declined further, down 59,000 since January, and job growth was minimal across most other major industries. Additionally, March and April job gains were revised downward by a combined 95,000.



However, most of the jobs were created in sectors that have consistently done most of the hiring. Healthcare, which has been plagued by a nursing shortage since the pandemic, created 62,000 jobs, higher than the average monthly gain of 44,000 over the prior 12 months. In May, job gains occurred in hospitals (+30,000), ambulatory health care services (+29,000), and skilled nursing care facilities (+6,000).

Employment in leisure and hospitality – another sector that has struggled to find help – continued to trend up in May, gaining 48,000 positions, largely in food services and bars (+30,000). Over the prior 12 months, leisure and hospitality added an average of 20,000 jobs per month.

In May, social assistance employment continued to trend up, adding 16,000 jobs, reflecting continued growth in individual and family services.

Fewer federal jobs

However, federal government employment continued to decline in May and is down by 59,000 since January.

Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; information; financial activities; professional and business services, and other services.

There were also some major revisions from previous months. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for March was revised down by 65,000, from 185,000 to 120,000. The change for April was revised down by 30,000, from 177,000 to 147,000.