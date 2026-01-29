Amazon lays off 16,000 workers as AI strategy accelerates

Amazon is laying off 16,000 corporate employees worldwide as it restructures and shifts more internal work to generative AI and automation.

Executives say this is a long-term workforce shift, not just cost-cutting, with AI changing how work gets done in office, support, and administrative roles.

These cuts follow 14,000 corporate layoffs in the fall — a sign AI-driven changes are accelerating across white-collar industries.

Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs worldwide, marking its second major wave of layoffs in just three months. Cuts come as the company reshapes its workforce and leans harder into generative artificial intelligence.

The move is one of the largest corporate workforce reductions in Amazon’s history.

Why Amazon is cutting jobs

According to a message from senior vice president Beth Galetti, Amazon says the cuts are part of a broader effort to reduce management layers, eliminate bureaucracy, and make teams more efficient after years of rapid hiring.

But there’s a bigger shift happening in the background.

Amazon has been increasingly open about its plan to use generative AI and automation to handle more internal tasks. That includes everything from writing and analysis to customer support functions and operational planning.

CEO Andy Jassy has previously said AI will change how work gets done across the company and that some jobs simply won’t be needed in the same numbers going forward.

In other words, this isn’t just cost-cutting. It’s structural change.

Part of a larger layoff wave

These latest layoffs follow a previous round in October, when Amazon cut about 14,000 corporate roles.

Combined, that brings the total to nearly 30,000 corporate jobs eliminated in a matter of months. That equates to close to 10% of Amazon’s corporate workforce.

Importantly, these cuts are focused on corporate and administrative roles, not warehouse or delivery workers. Amazon still employs well over a million people globally, and the company says it will continue hiring in certain growth areas.

U.S.-based employees affected by the layoffs are being given 90 days to find another role inside Amazon. Those who don’t transition internally will receive severance pay, outplacement services, and continued health benefits for a period of time.

A nervous moment inside the company

Tensions around the layoffs were made worse this week when some Amazon Web Services employees received an internal email that appeared to reference the job cuts under the name “Project Dawn.”

The email included a calendar invitation that was mistakenly sent and was then quickly cancelled. But the damage, and the ensuing confusion amongst employees, had already been done.

While Amazon later clarified the mistake, the incident highlighted just how unsettled many tech workers feel right now.

What this means for job seekers

Amazon’s job cuts are worth paying attention to, especially if you work in office support, customer support, or manufacturing.

Here are a few smart moves to consider:

Highlight human skills on your resume.

AI is really good at handling repetitive tasks and basic analysis.

It’s not very good at skills like decision-making, cross-team collaboration, negotiation, and strategic planning.

To this end, make sure your resume emphasizes the human impacts you’ve made, not just the tasks you’ve completed.

Learn how to use AI tools.

Companies increasingly want employees who can work with AI, not necessarily compete against it and try to beat it.

Familiarity with generative AI tools for research, writing or data summaries can make you more valuable, not less.

Target growth areas.

Even companies cutting jobs overall are hiring in specific departments. Roles tied to AI implementation, cybersecurity, data analysis, and cloud services are still seeing demand.

Start networking before you need it.

Don’t wait for a layoff to reconnect with former coworkers or industry contacts. Many roles are filled through referrals, especially in tighter job markets.

Keep building skills.

By taking short courses and gaining certifications at your current job, you can add important skills to your resume that can make a big difference if you need to pivot quickly.