Americans aren’t slowing down their spending (even with higher prices)

In many states, spending is still rising faster than inflation — meaning people are actually buying more, not just paying higher prices.

States like Massachusetts, California, and DC are leading the trend, with spending gaps as high as 5% despite modest price increases.

The takeaway: higher costs aren’t slowing consumers down — they’re just making everyday life more expensive while spending habits stay the same.

You’d expect higher prices to force people to cut back. But that’s not really what’s happening.

A recent report from SensaPay shows that in many parts of the country, consumers are still spending more, even after accounting for inflation. The interesting part is that people aren’t just paying more because things cost more. They’re actually buying more.

That’s a key distinction. It means higher prices haven’t fully changed consumer behavior — they’ve just made everyday life more expensive.

The states where spending is still climbing

The data highlights a group of states where spending is outpacing price increases the most:

Massachusetts : +5.3% spending gap (prices up just 0.8%)

: +5.3% spending gap (prices up just 0.8%) California: +4.8% spending gap (prices up 1.3%)

+4.8% spending gap (prices up 1.3%) Washington, DC: +4.7% spending gap (prices up 1.9%)

+4.7% spending gap (prices up 1.9%) Vermont: +3.9% spending gap (prices up 1.3%)

+3.9% spending gap (prices up 1.3%) Connecticut: +3.9% spending gap (prices up 1.9%)

+3.9% spending gap (prices up 1.9%) Maine: +3.7% spending gap (prices up 2.0%)

+3.7% spending gap (prices up 2.0%) Arizona: +3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.9%)

+3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.9%) New York: +3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.4%)

+3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.4%) Washington: +3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.3%)

+3.6% spending gap (prices up 2.3%) Florida: +3.5% spending gap (prices up 3.5%)

In general terms, people in these states aren’t just absorbing higher prices or finding cheaper alternatives, they’re actually increasing how much they consume.

What the data actually tells us

The key metric in the report is the “spending gap,” which is the difference between how much spending increased and how much prices increased.

For example: If spending rises 6% and prices rise 2%, that extra 4% reflects real growth in purchases.

Across these states, that gap is consistently positive. In other words, inflation isn’t slowing spending, but rather, it’s just raising the cost of keeping up.

Why people keep spending anyway

On the surface, it doesn’t make sense. When prices go up, you would think that spending would go down. But behavior doesn’t work that cleanly.

1. Most spending isn’t flexible

A big chunk of your budget is already locked in:

Rent or mortgage

Insurance

Car payments

Subscriptions

These aren’t things people cut overnight. So even if prices rise, total spending stays high because the biggest expenses don’t move easily.

2. People adjust slower than prices do

Inflation shows up gradually with slightly higher groceries, gas, and services. Individually, these increases don’t feel urgent, but together they quietly raise your monthly costs.

3. Small increases add up fast

An extra $10 here or $15 there doesn’t seem like much. But over time, it turns into hundreds of dollars a year without a noticeable lifestyle change.

4. Convenience spending fills the gap

Instead of cutting back, many people lean into convenience:

Food delivery

Rideshare

Time-saving services

These feel justified, but in actuality, they raise overall spending in ways that are easy to overlook.

5. Lifestyle expectations don’t reset quickly

Once you’re used to a certain way of living, it’s hard to scale back. So instead of changing behavior, people often adjust to higher prices.

How to stay ahead of the trend

You don’t need to overhaul your life completely, but you do need to be intentional.

1. Find your “quiet increases”

Look for areas that crept up without you noticing. Things like:

Food delivery

Subscriptions

Everyday convenience spending

2. Pressure-test your budget

Ask yourself, if costs went up another 5–10%, would you be okay?

If not, then that’s where to adjust first. A good place to start is with store-brands at the grocery store, some of which are actually made by the popular name-brand.

3. Redirect instead of cutting everything

Shift some spending toward things that help you financially: