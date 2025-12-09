Homeowners sue Big Oil over soaring insurance rates

• Washington homeowners file first lawsuit linking climate deception to rising insurance premiums

Two Washington state homeowners who have watched their insurance premiums surge in recent years have filed a groundbreaking federal lawsuit aimed at holding major oil companies responsible for climate-driven increases in home insurance costs.

The case—Kennedy v. Exxon et al., filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington—argues that decades of deception by fossil fuel companies about the dangers of burning oil and gas have accelerated climate change. That, in turn, the suit says, has helped create a home-insurance crisis marked by skyrocketing rates and shrinking availability in high-risk areas.

Washington homeowners have seen rates rise 51% in six years. For plaintiff Richard Kennedy of Normandy Park, premiums have more than doubled since 2017, climbing from $1,012 to $2,149. Co-plaintiff Margaret Hazard of Carson has seen a similar jump. Their suit seeks class-action status for all homeowners who have purchased insurance after 2017 in Washington—and potentially nationwide.

Extreme weather drives insurers to retreat

Federal data suggests the trend is broad and accelerating. A January report from the Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office found that average home insurance premiums grew nearly 9% faster than inflation from 2018 to 2022 as storms, floods and wildfires intensified.

As climate-related disasters multiply, insurers are absorbing higher losses and pricing the added risk into their rates—or pulling back from high-risk markets altogether. “Insurance really is the bleeding edge right now of the climate crisis,” said Aaron Regunberg of Public Citizen’s climate accountability project.

Suit claims oil companies ran “Big Tobacco playbook”

The lawsuit accuses ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Shell and its subsidiary Equilon Enterprises, along with the American Petroleum Institute (API), of engaging in a coordinated, decades-long campaign to sow doubt about climate science, obstruct climate policies and mislead the public about the oil industry’s role in warming the planet.

The companies have collectively generated $2.4 trillion in profits since 1990, according to the complaint. Plaintiffs argue those profits were protected by delaying the transition to clean energy while consumers now shoulder the economic fallout.

The complaint cites federal claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as state claims including fraudulent misrepresentation, civil conspiracy, unjust enrichment, nuisance and violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP—lead counsel for the plaintiffs and a veteran of major tobacco litigation—said the fossil fuel industry “took its playbook directly from Big Tobacco” and forced homeowners to pay for climate damages the companies helped cause.

Industry dismisses allegations as “baseless”

API senior vice president and general counsel Ryan Meyers called the case “baseless” and part of a “coordinated campaign against an industry that powers everyday life.” Meyers said climate policy belongs in Congress, not in “a patchwork of courtrooms.” Major oil companies contacted by Inside Climate News did not respond.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a frequent critic of the industry’s climate record, said higher premiums are a direct result of the fossil fuel sector’s “decades-long campaign of disinformation.” He warned of a looming “Great Climate Insurance Collapse” that could trigger widespread declines in property values.

A new legal front with national implications

Legal scholars say the suit opens another significant front in the growing wave of climate accountability litigation brought by states, cities, tribes and now individuals. Michael Gerrard of Columbia University noted it may be difficult to quantify exactly how deception worsened climate impacts, but said the link between climate change and higher insurance premiums is clear.

The Washington case follows a series of recent filings, including a first-of-its-kind wrongful death claim in Washington last spring tied to the 2021 heat dome. It also comes after a federal court in Puerto Rico dismissed a similar racketeering-based climate case on procedural grounds—an issue Berman says his case avoids because the harm is “newly caused.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a petition from oil companies seeking to halt a climate deception case out of Boulder, Colorado—a move that could reshape more than two dozen related cases nationwide. The justices are expected to discuss the petition on Dec. 12.

Rising risks, rising stakes

Experts warn that climate-driven insurance instability poses broad financial dangers that extend beyond homeowners. Pat Parenteau, an emeritus professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, likened the situation to the run-up to the 2007-08 financial crisis. Without insurance, he noted, buyers cannot obtain mortgages, property values fall and defaults multiply.

“Climate breakdown is causing a cascade of disasters, including an insurance crisis that threatens another financial meltdown,” Parenteau said. “The damages are real and provable.”

As the climate warms and the insurance market strains, the Washington lawsuit may become a key test of whether courts will hold fossil fuel companies financially accountable for climate-related consumer harms—a question with stakes running far beyond the plaintiffs’ premium bills.