Is it too risky to buy gold at these record highs?

Gold’s surge is driven by strong safe-haven demand, central bank buying, and expectations of easier monetary policy, as investors seek stability amid inflation, debt concerns, and geopolitical risks.

Experts warn of growing risks at record highs, including overvaluation, possible policy tightening, and speculative excess that could trigger short-term pullbacks or corrections.

Analysts remain divided — while some forecast further gains, others caution that the rally may be overextended and advise investors to research carefully and seek professional guidance before buying at current levels.

In case you hadn’t noticed, gold prices have been on a tear lately, closing this week above $4,200 an ounce. Silver prices have also spiked.

So, is it too late to hop on the bandwagon? The short answer is, probably. But opinions among financial market analysts are more nuanced.

First, let’s look at what’s driving the current rally:

Safe-haven demand & geopolitical risk

The metals benefit from uncertainty: inflation, debt stress, trade tensions, supply chain disruptions, and global geopolitical risk are pushing more capital into perceived “stores of value.” HSBC just raised its average gold forecasts for 2025 and 2026, citing stronger safe-haven demand.

Goldman Sachs says the gold rally is grounded more in fundamentals (central bank buying, investor demand) than pure speculation.

Ray Dalio has argued for favoring gold over U.S. Treasury notes in this environment. Central bank accumulation & institutional flows

One of the more durable supports for gold is that central banks continue to buy it, irrespective of short-term price moves.

Large inflows into gold ETFs also reinforce momentum. Potential for easier monetary policy & “opportunity cost” dynamics

Gold (and to a lesser extent silver) becomes more attractive when real interest rates are low or falling. If central banks pivot toward easing, non-yielding assets may gain relative appeal. Supply / industrial demand (especially for silver)

Silver has a dual role — it’s a commodity with industrial applications (electronics, solar panels, etc.) as well as a precious metal. Tightness in supply or strong industrial demand can amplify swings.

Here are the risks for gold

Valuation stretch / mean reversion

Gold has already moved strongly upward. There is a risk of a pullback or consolidation if expectations of monetary easing, inflation, or geopolitical stress dissipate.

Policy shifts and central bank actions

If the U.S. Fed or other central banks adopt more hawkish stances, real rates could rise and reduce the appeal of non-yield assets.

“Irrational exuberance” / speculative froth

Some may worry that part of the rally is driven by momentum chasing rather than fundamentals.

Competition from other assets

If equities recover or yields become more attractive, capital could rotate out of safe havens.

Silver risks (higher than gold):

Higher volatility / lower liquidity

Silver’s market is smaller and more fragmented, meaning big flows or speculative moves can swing prices more violently.

Less institutional / central bank support

Silver is not held by central banks in any meaningful size, unlike gold. That makes it more dependent on industrial and investor demand. Goldman Sachs has explicitly warned that silver is “riskier” than gold.

Cyclicality

Because silver’s industrial demand is more important, it can suffer more in economic slowdowns.

Market anomalies and structural issues

Recent reports of borrowing rates reaching 40%, London–New York price premiums, and backwardation in silver futures suggest stress in market structure.

Meanwhile, analysts are scrambling to update their forecasts that have been blown away over the last two weeks. For example, JPMorgan recently forecast gold could reach $3,675 by the end of 2025. The price today is over $4,300.

In short, the market is in uncharted waters. There are dozens of YouTube videos predicting a lot more upside for precious metals, but markets rarely go up in a straight line forever. Before making any investment at these levels, it is wise to do plenty of research and consult with a trusted and objective financial advisor.