Mortgage rates edged higher this week

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.53% this week, the highest level in nine months.

Rising inflation concerns and elevated Treasury yields continued to pressure borrowing costs higher during the spring homebuying season.

Despite higher rates, housing inventory has improved in many markets, offering buyers more choices than a year ago.

Mortgage rates moved higher again this week, adding another affordability challenge for homebuyers during what is traditionally the busiest season of the year for housing sales.

Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.53%, up slightly from 6.51% last week and marking the highest level since August 2025. However, a year ago, the average rate stood at 6.89%.

The increase reflects continued investor concerns about inflation and uncertainty surrounding the economy. Mortgage rates tend to track movements in the 10-year Treasury yield, which has remained elevated amid higher energy prices and expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

“Pending home sales have increased three months in a row, indicating there’s latent demand,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement. “But elevated mortgage rates continue to be a headwind for many prospective buyers.”

Rising consumer prices

The latest increase comes as new inflation data showed consumer prices rising faster than expected in April, complicating hopes that the Fed may soon begin cutting benchmark interest rates. Investors now expect policymakers to remain cautious until inflation shows clearer signs of cooling.

Higher borrowing costs have weighed on home sales throughout the spring. Existing-home sales have remained sluggish, while new-home sales fell sharply in April as many buyers were priced out of the market. Mortgage applications for home purchases also declined from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

However, housing experts say there are some positive signs for buyers. Inventory levels have improved in many parts of the country, and some sellers and builders have begun lowering prices or offering incentives to attract buyers. Mortgage rates also remain below the peaks reached in late 2023, when average rates approached 8%.

Rates are fluctuating

Daily mortgage surveys showed rates fluctuating throughout the week. Bankrate reported the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.59% Thursday, down slightly from earlier in the week when rates briefly climbed as high as 6.70%.

Economists say future mortgage-rate movements will largely depend on inflation trends, Federal Reserve policy, and global economic developments. Some analysts believe rates could stabilize later this year if inflation eases, though most expect borrowing costs to remain above 6% for the foreseeable future.

For borrowers, housing experts continue to recommend shopping around among lenders, since rates and fees can vary significantly. Freddie Mac estimates that obtaining multiple mortgage quotes can save buyers thousands of dollars over the life of a loan.