These new SUVs and trucks may be the cheapest to insure in 2025

Mercury Insurance unveils its 2025 rankings for the most affordable new trucks and SUVs to insure, helping consumers mitigate rising auto insurance costs.

Top picks include the Chevrolet Colorado LT, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Ford Maverick, reflecting strong demand for utility vehicles among American drivers.

The annual list spans a wide range of models and budgets, aiming to keep the total cost of vehicle ownership manageable for families and individuals.

New cars and trucks have never been more expensive, but the monthly payment is not the only thing buyers have to consider. There’s also the cost of insurance, and that can vary widely, based on a number of factors – including the make and model of the vehicle.

Mercury Insurance has released its anticipated annual rankings of the most affordable new trucks and SUVs to insure for 2025, a resource aimed at helping drivers navigate high insurance premiums across the U.S. The lists draw from extensive research into claims, repair costs, and vehicle safety records for 2025 and 2026 models available at dealerships nationwide.

The lists come amid a trend of American consumers favoring trucks and sport utility vehicles for their versatility and practicality.

“We understand that in the current climate, consumers are looking to save money on auto insurance, but we also know that many in the new-car market are looking to add a truck or SUV to their driveway,” said Mercury’s director of Product Management R&D, Chong Gao. “The good news is that there's a lot of variety in this year's list for consumers with different budgets and lifestyles, from compact SUVs to larger midsize ones that can handle family duty.”

The trucks

Top 10 Most Affordable Trucks to Insure for 2025:

Chevrolet Colorado LT

Chevrolet Silverado C3500

Ford Maverick/Ford Ranger

Hyundai Santa Cruz SE

Toyota Tundra CrewMax

Ford F150

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F350 Super Duty

Dodge 1500/RAM Truck 1500

GMC Canyon

SUVs

Top 10 Most Affordable SUVs to Insure for 2025:

Hyundai Santa Fe

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Blazer

Kia Sportage

Honda Passport

Ford Escape

Kia Soul

Honda HR-V

Honda CR-V

Kia Sorento

Gao said that choosing a utility vehicle – a truck or SUV – doesn’t have to drive up ownership costs.