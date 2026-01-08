Trump seeks to ban large investors from owning single-family homes

Trump announced plans to block large institutional investors from purchasing single-family houses

The proposal would mark the administration’s first major move aimed at easing the housing shortage

Legal hurdles and congressional resistance could complicate any nationwide ban

President Trump says he plans to ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, framing the move as a way to ease the nation’s severe housing shortage and make it easier for families to buy homes.

“I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it. People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump said in a social-media post.

It remains unclear whether Trump can implement such a ban without congressional approval. Even if enacted, large investors would still be able to retain their existing holdings, which total hundreds of thousands of homes nationwide. Still, housing analysts quoted by the Wall Street Journal say a ban could have significant ripple effects in several major markets.

Wall Street’s growing footprint in housing

Institutional investment in housing expanded after the subprime mortgage crisis began in 2007, though large investors have never owned more than a small share of the overall housing market. Estimates generally put institutional ownership at about 2% to 3% nationally.

In certain cities, however, investor ownership is far more concentrated. During the pandemic-era housing boom, investors accounted for more than 20% of all home sales in hot markets such as Houston, Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Sunbelt cities in particular have attracted institutional buyers. A 2024 Government Accountability Office analysis found that large institutions owned 25% of rental homes in Atlanta and 18% in Charlotte.

Investor activity and rising prices

Investors of all sizes, including small landlords, have spent billions buying homes over the past decade. At the 2022 peak, investors purchased more than one in four single-family homes sold. Most of those purchases were made by smaller investors planning to rent out properties. Buying activity slowed sharply after mortgage rates surged.

Single-family rental companies argue that their business model allows renters to live in higher-end neighborhoods and strong school districts they might not otherwise afford.

But rising home prices and affordability pressures have fueled voter anger and bipartisan scrutiny of investor activity. Lawmakers in Nebraska, California, New York, Minnesota and North Carolina have proposed measures to restrict large investor purchases, though most efforts have stalled as lobbyists bestowed their favors on state legislators.

Home prices are up more than 50% nationally since 2019, and the median existing-home price rose to $409,200 in November. Overall home buying has slowed over the past three years as high prices and elevated mortgage rates have sidelined many buyers.

Competition with first-time buyers

Investor purchases have made it harder for some first-time buyers to compete, particularly when firms make all-cash offers. While institutions do not always bid higher, they can close quickly and typically waive repair negotiations.

Wall Street-backed firms have acquired hundreds of thousands of homes to rent, leading some analysts to argue that investor activity has reduced the supply of homes for sale and pushed up prices in certain neighborhoods.

The U.S. housing shortage is estimated at several million units, depending on methodology. Construction slowed sharply after the 2008–09 financial crisis, leaving builders cautious and opening the door for large investors to buy foreclosed homes in bulk.

Trump would likely face significant legal and political challenges in implementing a ban. A bipartisan Senate bill last year aimed at boosting housing supply passed unanimously but was blocked in the House by Republicans.

Democrats say they support limiting institutional homeownership but criticized Trump’s approach.

“Trump should start with getting his own party in the House to support a bipartisan bill to bring down housing costs that passed the Senate unanimously,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said. “And Congress should work on legislation to stop corporate investors from buying up homes.”

Market reaction and next steps

Markets reacted sharply to the announcement. Shares of Invitation Homes fell about 6% Wednesday, while American Homes 4 Rent dropped more than 4%. Homebuilder stocks also declined, including D.R. Horton, which fell more than 3%.

Some rental firms are already preparing for a slowdown by shifting toward “build-to-rent” communities of newly constructed homes rather than acquiring existing ones.