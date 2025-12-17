Earn big without a Bachelor’s: 15 high-paying jobs you can get in 2026 without a college degree

A four-year degree isn’t required to earn a strong salary in 2026, with several roles paying well above the U.S. median wage.

Hands-on training, apprenticeships, and certifications are the real gateway to many of today’s highest-paying jobs.

From skilled trades to transportation and sales, high-earning opportunities exist across industries for workers willing to build job-ready skills.

Thinking a four-year degree is the only path to a good salary? Think again.

In 2026, more workers are finding well-paying careers that value real skills, hands-on training, and industry certifications over expensive academic credentials. Whether you prefer working with your hands, managing teams, or serving customers, there’s likely a job on a recent list from Resume Genius that fits your style — and pays well above the typical U.S. annual income.

“One of the biggest job search myths is that ‘no degree’ means ‘no education,’ when some of the fastest routes to higher pay are built on practical training,” Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release.

“People who do best without a four-year degree aren’t looking for shortcuts, they’re choosing a path with clear requirements and then following through. With a solid plan and the motivation to build job-ready skills, a high-paying career can be much closer than most job seekers think.”

15 Highest-Paying Jobs (No Degree Needed) in 2026

Here’s a look at Resume Genius’ 15 highest-paying jobs in 2026 that don’t require a college degree — along with a snapshot of how much they pay and what you might do in each role:

Elevator & Escalator Installer/Repairer – Keeps lifts running safely and smoothly Median annual salary: $106,580 Top 10% of earners: $149,250 Median hourly wage: $51.24 Transportation, Storage & Distribution Manager – Plans logistics and supply chains. Median annual salary: $102,010 Top 10% of earners: $180.590 Median hourly wage: $49.05 Electrical Power-Line Installer & Repairer – Installs and fixes power lines, often after storms. Median annual salary: $92,560 Top 10% of earners: $126,610 Median hourly wage: $44.50 Aircraft & Avionics Mechanic/Technician – Works on airplanes’ critical systems. Median annual salary: $79,140 Top 10% of earners: $120,080 Median hourly wage: $38.05 Detective & Criminal Investigator – Solves cases and gathers evidence. Median annual salary: $77,270 Top 10% of earners: $120,460 Median hourly wage: $37.15 Locomotive Engineer – Drives trains and manages rail operations. Median annual salary: $75,680 Top 10% of earners: $100,130 Median hourly wage: $36.38 Wholesale & Manufacturing Sales Rep – Sells goods to businesses with strong commission potential. Median annual salary: $74,100 Top 10% of earners: $134,370 Median hourly wage: $35.63 Flight Attendant – Supports passengers and cabin safety. Median annual salary: $67,130 Top 10% of earners: $138,040 Median hourly wage: $32.27 Property, Real Estate & Community Association Manager – Oversees buildings and communities. Median annual salary: $66,700 Top 10% of earners: $141,040 Median hourly wage: $32.07 Water Transportation Worker – Operates vessels or supports maritime tasks. Median annual salary: $66,490 Top 10% of earners: $139,270 Median hourly wage: $31.97 Food Service Manager – Runs restaurants and food outlets. Median annual salary: $65,310 Top 10% of earners: $105,420 Median hourly wage: $31.40 Heavy Vehicle & Mobile Equipment Service Technician – Fixes large vehicles and machinery. Median annual salary: $62,740 Top 10% of earners: $89,920 Median hourly wage: $30.16 Athlete & Sports Competitor – High earnings for top performers in sports. Median annual salary: $62,360 Top 10% of earners: $239,200 Median hourly wage: N/A Chef & Head Cook – Creates menus and leads kitchen teams. Median annual salary: $60,990 Top 10% of earners: $96,030 Median hourly wage: $29.32 Insurance Sales Agent – Helps clients find coverage and earns commission. Median annual salary: $60,370 Top 10% of earners: $135,660 Median hourly wage: $29.02

What this means for you

These roles showcase the diversity of paths available when you don’t take the traditional college route. Some involve physical skills and apprenticeships, others use people skills and industry certifications — but they all prove you can earn well above the median U.S. salary without a four-year degree.

Whether you’re just starting your career, considering a change, or helping someone explore options, this list highlights opportunities where experience and skill matter most. Future success doesn’t have to start in a lecture hall — it can begin on the job floor, behind the wheel, or in the field.