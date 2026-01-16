Here’s a warning to last-minute tax filers

A new USPS postmark rule could trip up last-minute filers: Postmarks now reflect when mail is processed by USPS, not when it’s dropped off—so mailing your return on April 15 doesn’t guarantee an April 15 postmark.

That matters because the IRS relies on postmarks: Under the “mailbox rule,” a return is considered filed on time only if the postmark is dated by the deadline; a later processing date could make an on-time mailing look late.

Taxpayers should take precautions: To avoid penalties, file electronically, ask for a manual postmark at the counter, or use certified/registered mail or a certificate of mailing for proof of timely filing.

For years, procrastinating taxpayers have made a mad dash to the post office at night on April 15 to get their return in the mail before the stroke of midnight. This year, that’s not going to work.

Effective December 24, 2025, the U.S. Postal Service updated how it defines and applies postmark dates in its Domestic Mail Manual (Section 608.11). Under the new rule:

The date printed on most postmarks will now reflect when the mailpiece is first processed by an automated USPS facility, not when you drop it into a mailbox or take it to the post office.

USPS says the change clarifies existing practice rather than altering operational procedures—it reflects how postmarks have already been applied in much of the network.

How this can affect taxpayers

The postmark date is important because the IRS and many state tax authorities treat it as the official filing date for mailed returns and payments under the so-called “mailbox rule” (Internal Revenue Code § 7502):

That rule says a mailed tax return, payment, extension request, or refund claim is treated as filed on time if it has a postmark dated on or before the due date.

But now:

If you drop your return in a postal collection box on April 15 (Tax Day), the mail might not actually be processed and postmarked until April 16 or later because of how mail travels through processing centers.

When that happens, the postmark on the envelope could show a later date than the day you mailed it—even though USPS accepted it on time.

Potential consequences

Because of this shift in how postmark dates are determined:

Tax returns or payments could be considered late if the processing date falls after the deadline—even if you deposited them on time. That could subject you to late-filing penalties or interest.

The risk is higher for items mailed very close to a deadline, especially from collection boxes or locations that don’t get regular pickups before processing.

Besides getting an earlier start on preparing your tax return, there are ways to avoid this situation:

File electronically when possible—e-filing gives immediate proof of submission.

Request a manual postmark at the post office counter (no extra charge) to get the actual acceptance date stamped.

Use Certified or Registered Mail or get a Certificate of Mailing to document when the item was accepted by USPS.

In short, this change means postmarks may no longer reliably reflect the day you mailed your return—just when USPS processed it—so planning ahead or using alternative proof of timely mailing is more important than ever.