Lawmakers push for federal sports betting safeguards

Federal lawmakers are pushing new national standards to curb what they call “predatory” online sports betting practices.

The proposed SAFE Bet Act would impose limits on marketing, AI targeting, and other industry tactics tied to addiction risks.

Supporters argue the rapid growth of mobile betting has created a public health crisis, especially among young people.

Online sports betting has taken off in the last decade, raising concerns that many bettors are in over their heads. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) are renewing their push for sweeping federal oversight of the online sports betting industry, warning that aggressive marketing and data-driven targeting have fueled a growing addiction crisis.

Speaking at a public health conference in Boston last week, the lawmakers said they plan to advance the Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every Bet (SAFE Bet) Act, legislation aimed at establishing nationwide consumer protections while still allowing legal wagering.

The event, hosted by Northeastern University’s Public Health Advocacy Institute, brought together policymakers, researchers, and addiction experts to examine the rapid expansion of online gambling. Participants highlighted what they described as the failure of the industry’s “responsible gaming” model to adequately protect consumers.

Massive growth

The size of the online sports betting industry depends on how you define it (online-only vs. total sports betting), but the latest data show it is already a massive global market and growing fast.

For example: The global online sports betting market accounted for about $85 billion in 2025, up from roughly $75 billion in 2024. It’s expected to reach around $163 billion by 2030.

The entire global sports betting market (online + retail) was estimated at roughly $110–$115 billion in 2025. In the U.S. alone, legal sports betting generated about $16.96 billion in revenue in 2025. That’s massive growth, considering that just a few years ago, gambling was illegal in most states.

‘Public health emergency’

Blumenthal framed the issue as a mounting public health emergency driven by technology and sophisticated marketing tools. “We are facing a perfect storm of addiction,” he said, pointing to real-time data tracking and personalized promotions that target vulnerable users, particularly young people.

Tonko drew parallels to the tobacco industry, arguing that sports betting companies use similar tactics to maximize profits. Without federal guardrails, he said, the industry will continue prioritizing growth over consumer safety.

The SAFE Bet Act would require states that allow sports betting to meet minimum federal standards governing advertising, affordability measures, and the use of artificial intelligence in targeting customers. These provisions are designed to reduce addictive features and limit practices critics say exploit problem gamblers.

The legislative push comes amid continued growth in sports wagering across the U.S. Since the Supreme Court cleared the way for legalization in 2018, the market has expanded rapidly, with most betting now taking place online.