A Thanksgiving Day dinner costs 5% less this year

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, inflation-weary consumers finally have a bit of good news. The traditional Thanksgiving Day feast will cost less this year than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The Bureau’s 39th annual survey finds that the classic feast for 10 will cost consumers $58.08, down 5% from last year. However, this is still 19% higher than five years ago.

Seven items dropped in price this year, including turkey, sweet potatoes, frozen peas, a vegetable tray of carrots and celery, pumpkin pie mix, pie crusts and whole milk. However, the remaining four items –dinner rolls, fresh cranberries, whipping cream and cubed stuffing – rose in price.

Here’s the breakdown

Turkey (16 lb.) $25.67

Cranberries (12 oz.) $2.35

Sweet potatoes (3 lb.) $2.93

Carrots/celery (1 lb.) $.84

Green peas (16 oz.) $1.73

Two 9 in. pie shells $3.40

Cube stuffing (14 oz.) $4.08

Dozen dinner rolls $4.16

Pumpkin pie mix (30 oz.) $4.15

One gallon whole milk $3.21

Whipping cream (½ pt.) $1.81

The Bureau compiled its data with the help of volunteers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, who recorded costs at local grocery stores.

The Bureau notes that consumers are getting a break on the cost of a Thanksgiving meal in 2023, but it doesn’t make up for the sharp rise in 2022.