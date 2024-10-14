Over 80% of job recruiters admit to posting 'ghost' jobs, study finds

Have you ever gone to apply to a job, only to find out the posting was fake or the position was already filled? Then, you’ve been on the receiving end of a “ghost” job.

This term has taken over the employment industry, and a recent survey from MyPerfectResume has dived deep into how this practice is affecting consumers’ job searches. One of the biggest takeaways from the survey: over 80% of job recruiters admit to posting ghost jobs.

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert, has shared her insights with ConsumerAffairs to help readers better spot the telltale signs of a ghost job, how this will impact their job search, and how to overcome fake job postings.

“This practice erodes trust in companies and the recruitment process,” Escalera told ConsumerAffairs. “As job seekers become more aware of ghost jobs, they may start to view certain companies or job boards as unreliable, which can damage a company’s reputation.

“In addition, the sheer volume of ghost job postings can create inefficiencies in the market, making it harder for job seekers and employers to connect with legitimate roles and candidates. Ultimately, this practice prolongs job searches and creates significant stress, undermining confidence in the job market.”

What are the signs of a fake job ad?

While there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to spotting a ghost job ad, Escalera has shared a few signs consumers can look for when they’re on the job hunt. She said:

Vague descriptions that don’t clearly define the role’s responsibilities, daily tasks, required skills, and expectations

Overly generic ads that lack detail

Desired qualifications that don’t match the scope of the position – entry-level roles that require several years of experience or advanced certifications that aren’t relevant.

“A major sign of a ghost job is when a posting stays up for weeks or even months without being filled,” Escalera explained. “This is especially true in today’s job market, where many positions receive hundreds of applications within hours or days of being posted. This could indicate that the role is not actively hiring and may be a ghost job.

“Additionally, fake job ads may not have clear company information, such as a valid website, contact details, or a direct person to contact. If these details are missing or suspicious, it is worth investigating more.”

Why are ghost jobs so popular?

With over 80% of recruiters admitting to posting ghost jobs, there are some things consumers should know about this growing trend.

Of that group, 36% said that one-quarter of their job postings are fake, while over 21% say that half of their job postings are fake.

Why has this trend become so popular? Here’s a breakdown of the most popular answers:

38% said to test the market’s response to hard-to-fill positions

38% said to maintain a presence on job boards when they aren’t hiring

36% said to assess the effectiveness of their job descriptions

26% said to build the talent pool for future job openings

26% said to gain insights into the current job market and potential competitors

25% said to assess how difficult it would be to replace certain employees

23% said to make the company look better during a hiring freeze

20% said to improve the company’s reputation

14% said to improve the company’s visibility online

12% said to collect resumes en masse

How to combat ghost job postings?

For consumers actively searching and applying for jobs, Escalera shared her best advice to steer clear of ghost job postings.

“Job seekers can actively avoid ghost jobs by doing their due diligence and researching companies and job postings,” she said. “Networking is a great way to get insider information about job postings and understand what is truly available at a company, potentially helping to avoid ghost jobs.

“Looking at reviews on websites like Glassdoor can also provide insight into the hiring practices of a company, which could indicate if they dabble in posting ghost jobs.

“Another strategy is to verify the availability of a position directly on the company’s website, especially if the posting was found on an external job site like Indeed or LinkedIn. Companies may have more accurate and up-to-date information on their own career pages, helping job seekers avoid falling for non-existent roles.”