Wholesale inflation increased in March, but not as much as expected

U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in March, matching February’s increase.

Producer inflation climbed 4.0% over the past year, the largest annual gain since early 2023.

The data suggest moderate but persistent inflation pressures at the producer level.

Inflation usually shows up at the wholesale level before consumers feel it. That’s why it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the Producer Price Index. In March, the PPI rose 0.5% from February. While that’s significant, economists were expecting a larger increase due to higher energy prices.

The PPI measures prices received by producers for goods and services. The March increase matched February’s revised increase and followed a 0.6% rise in January, indicating a consistent upward trend in recent months.

On an annual basis, producer prices climbed 4.0% for the 12 months ending in March. That marks the largest year-over-year increase since February 2023, underscoring a pickup in wholesale inflation compared with earlier in 2026.

Within final demand services in March, prices for airline passenger services rose 2.8%. The indexes for food retailing, apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories retailing; outpatient care (partial), and truck transportation of freight also moved higher.

In contrast, margins for food and alcohol wholesaling fell 6.0%.

The PPI is closely watched as a leading indicator of consumer inflation, since higher costs for producers can eventually be passed along to households. Recent data suggest that while inflation pressures remain elevated, they are not accelerating sharply.

Why PPI is important to consumers

Economists had been watching the report for signs that rising energy costs and global uncertainties might push wholesale prices higher. However, the latest figures point to a more moderate pace of increase, consistent with recent trends showing inflation easing from peak levels but still above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target.

The Federal Reserve monitors producer prices alongside other inflation gauges, including the Consumer Price Index, as it weighs future interest rate decisions. While recent data show inflation cooling compared with prior years, policymakers have signaled caution amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

The next PPI report, covering April data, is scheduled for release in mid-May.