The decline in mortgage rates is picking up speed

Mortgage rates are falling quickly: The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35%, down 15 basis points from last week — the largest weekly decline in a year. The 15-year fixed rate also fell to 5.50%.

Homebuyer demand is responding: Lower rates have fueled renewed interest, with purchase applications showing the strongest year-over-year growth in more than four years.

Market balance is shifting: Realtor.com reports a five-month housing supply, signaling a rebalancing toward buyers in many markets. However, conditions vary — with buyers holding more leverage in Miami, Austin, and Orlando, while sellers remain dominant in places like Milwaukee and Boston.

As the housing market sputtered over the summer, mortgage rates began to fall, adding momentum to that trend this week. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averages 6.35%.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell 15 basis points from last week, the largest weekly drop in the past year,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Mortgage rates are headed in the right direction and homebuyers have noticed, as purchase applications reached the highest year-over-year growth rate in more than four years.”

Current rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.35% as of September 11, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.50%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.20%.

The 15-yearFRM averaged 5.50%, down from last week when it averaged 5.60%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.27%.

If falling rates draw more buyers back to the housing market, a new report from Realtor.com suggests they’ll find better deals in once-hot housing markets. The August report showed an inventory level of five months, a level not seen in the summer months since Realtor.com began tracking the metric in 2016. This shift signals the continuation of a slow rebalancing in favor of homebuyers, though local conditions vary significantly across regions and metros.

"The national housing market is now more balanced between homebuyers and sellers at five months of supply, but that balance conceals a wide range of local realities," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

"In Miami, Austin, and Orlando, buyers are clearly in control, while in metros like Milwaukee and Boston, sellers remain firmly in the driver's seat. The takeaway for buyers and sellers alike is that local conditions, not national headlines, are what matter most for pricing, competition, and timing."