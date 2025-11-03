Home buyers turn to adjustable-rate loans to cut costs

Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) are making a comeback as home buyers seek relief from record housing costs.

ARMs offer lower initial payments than fixed-rate loans but carry the risk of higher costs later.

Buyers are betting that rates will fall before their loans reset—but that’s not guaranteed.

Faced with soaring home prices and mortgage rates, a growing number of buyers are turning to adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) in hopes of easing their monthly payments.

These loans offer lower introductory rates than traditional fixed-rate mortgages, but after a few years—typically three to 10—the rates reset based on broader market conditions. If rates rise during that period, borrowers could find themselves paying hundreds more each month.

Still, many buyers see ARMs as their best chance to afford a home now, betting that mortgage rates will fall before their loans adjust.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.15% in late October, compared with 5.46% for five- and seven-year ARMs, according to mortgage-technology firm Optimal Blue. About 10% of all purchase-mortgage applications that week were for ARMs—the highest share since 2023, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.

In early 2021, when rates were near record lows, less than 3% of borrowers chose ARMs. But after home prices rose more than 50% since 2019 and property taxes and insurance costs also climbed, many buyers are desperate for lower payments.

“We see more borrowers trying to get rates in the 5% range,” said Scott Bridges, consumer-lending head at Pennymac, in a Wall Street Journal report. “Typically with an ARM loan, that’s one of the only ways you’re going to get there.”

A gamble on falling rates

Many home buyers are picking up ARMs for rates of about 5.25%, about half a point less than the 5.875% a fixed mortgage is going for lately. The lower rates saves hundreds of dollars a month but it's a bet based on the hope that rate go down over the next few years.

Whether that bet pays off depends on what happens next. The Federal Reserve recently cut short-term interest rates, which could continue to push mortgage costs down. But if rates rise again before the Everetts refinance, their monthly payments could increase once the ARM resets.

Less risky than before—but still a risk

Adjustable-rate loans played a major role in the mid-2000s housing crash, when many borrowers lost their homes after rates reset higher. Experts say that’s less likely now.

Today’s ARMs have tighter lending standards and built-in limits on how much the rate can rise. “There’s more of a sense of calm that rates are more likely to go lower from here than higher,” said Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer at LoanDepot.

Even home builders are embracing the trend. Fourteen percent of recent new-home buyers used ARMs, according to John Burns Research & Consulting. Builders D.R. Horton and Century Communities both report rising ARM use among their customers.