'Click to cancel' may be revived

• Americans are losing hundreds of dollars a year on subscriptions they forget to cancel or can’t easily escape.

• A federal court ruling has stalled the FTC’s “click to cancel” consumer protection rule.

• A bipartisan House bill aims to make cancelling subscriptions as easy as signing up.

Forgotten subscriptions cost consumers billions

The average American household is losing significant money each year to subscriptions they no longer use or never intended to keep, even as federal regulators remain blocked from enforcing rules designed to curb the practice.

Multiple surveys show consumers routinely continue paying for streaming services, apps and digital memberships long after they’ve stopped using them. An analysis cited by StudyFinds estimated the average U.S. household wastes about $127 annually on unused subscriptions, while a 2025 CNET survey suggested losses could reach $204 a year.

Younger consumers appear especially affected. According to CNET, Gen Z subscribers lose an average of $276 annually as they juggle multiple platforms and trial offers, according to a report in The Guardian.

“A $5, $15, or $50 monthly subscription may not feel like much – but over a year, that can be $600 or more,” Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, said. “With two or three subscriptions, some people can easily lose over $1,000 a year.”

Bipartisan bill targets cancellation hurdles

With regulatory action stalled, Takano and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, are reintroducing the Unsubscribe Act today. The legislation would prohibit companies from using deliberately complex cancellation processes and require that cancelling a subscription be no more difficult than signing up.

Takano has introduced versions of the bill since 2017, but this marks the first time it has drawn a Republican co-sponsor.

“Cancelling a subscription should be just as easy as signing up for one,” Takano told the Guardian. “These marketing techniques rely on the fact that people are busy – that they’ll forget they entered a trial period.”

Under the proposal, companies would be required to obtain explicit consumer consent before charging customers after a free or discounted trial ends. The bill would also ban automatic enrollment in contracts and require sellers to provide periodic notices reminding customers of ongoing charges and how to cancel.

FTC rule remains blocked by court decision

The renewed legislative push comes as the Federal Trade Commission quietly seeks public input on restoring its “click to cancel” rule, which was overturned in July by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court ruled that the FTC failed to produce a required economic impact analysis, a procedural flaw that invalidated the rule. The judges did not rule on the substance of the consumer protections themselves.

Consumer advocates argue the decision left millions of Americans exposed to manipulative subscription practices. Takano said the complexity of cancellation systems is often intentional.

“Companies can predict that a certain percentage of consumers will overlook the trial ending, and they profit from that,” he said. “Consumers often discover that cancelling requires many more steps than signing up – sometimes even mailing a physical letter.”

Industry opposition and enforcement workarounds

The Unsubscribe Act has drawn endorsements from consumer advocacy groups including the Consumer Federation of America, Public Citizen and the National Consumer League. However, it faces opposition from major industry groups that field large teams of lobbyists to charm and cudgel Congress.

The Internet and Television Association, which represents large cable providers, has previously argued that the FTC’s click-to-cancel rule could “burden, confuse, and harm consumers.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and trade groups representing telecom, security and online advertising companies challenged the original FTC rule in court, arguing regulators exceeded their authority.

Despite the court setback, the FTC has continued pursuing subscription-related enforcement actions under other laws. In September, the agency secured a $7.5 million settlement with an education technology company over deceptive cancellation practices, citing the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

Renewed pressure on regulators

Consumer groups formally petitioned the FTC in November to reopen the click-to-cancel rulemaking process, arguing the court’s decision addressed only procedural issues. The agency published the petition in the Federal Register last month and accepted public comments through January 2.

“The FTC’s rule was overturned on a technicality,” Takano said. “This bill makes the law clear to the courts and the business community: companies have to play fair.”

Here’s a clean “What to do” consumer sidebar you can drop alongside the story. It’s written to stand alone and uses sentence-case heads.

What to do if you’re stuck paying for unwanted subscriptions

Audit your subscriptions regularly

Review bank and credit card statements every few months for recurring charges. Look for small monthly fees that can be easy to miss but add up over time.

Cancel directly through your account when possible

Many subscriptions can be canceled through online account settings, even if companies make the option hard to find. Search for “cancel,” “manage subscription,” or “billing” in account menus.

Check app store subscriptions

If you signed up through Apple’s App Store or Google Play, cancellations often must be handled through those platforms rather than the company itself.

Document cancellation attempts

Take screenshots, save confirmation emails, and keep records of dates and times if you encounter obstacles. Documentation can help if charges continue after you cancel.

Dispute improper charges

If a company continues billing after cancellation, contact your bank or credit card issuer to dispute the charge. Some issuers allow recurring charges to be blocked.

Watch free trials closely

Set calendar reminders for trial end dates. Many companies rely on consumers forgetting when a trial converts into a paid subscription.

File a complaint if necessary

Consumers can submit complaints to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov if they believe a company is using deceptive subscription practices.