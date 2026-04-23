Pending home sales edged higher in March

Pending home sales rose 1.5% in March, signaling modest momentum entering the spring housing season.

Contract activity remained below last year’s levels, falling 1.1% year over year.

Gains were uneven, with the South and Northeast improving while the Midwest and West declined.

Pending home sales posted a modest increase in March, offering a mixed but slightly encouraging signal for the spring homebuying season.

The National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking measure of contract signings, rose 1.5% from February to a reading of 73.7. However, activity was still down 1.1% compared with March 2025, underscoring ongoing challenges in the housing market.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said the monthly gain reflects underlying demand despite affordability pressures. “Contract signings rose in March despite higher mortgage rates, pointing to pent-up housing demand,” Yun said, adding that increased inventory will be key to converting that demand into completed sales.

Regional performance mixed

The March data showed a divided housing market across regions. Pending sales increased in the Northeast and South—up 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively—while declining in the Midwest and West by 1.3% and 2.6%.

On an annual basis, only the South posted growth, with a 2.3% increase, while the other three regions recorded year-over-year declines.

Economists attribute the South’s relative strength to a combination of job growth, moderating home prices and more favorable homebuilding conditions, particularly in Sun Belt markets.

Mortgage rates and affordability remain key hurdles

Despite the monthly uptick, the housing market continues to face headwinds from elevated mortgage rates and affordability constraints, especially for first-time buyers. Yun noted that younger buyers are particularly sensitive to rate changes, highlighting the need for more smaller and affordable homes.

Even so, improving inventory levels are beginning to support activity. Increased housing supply could help ease price pressures and encourage more transactions in the months ahead, analysts said.

The March increase suggests the housing market may be stabilizing after a slower start to the year, though conditions remain uneven. But contracts signed don’t always turn into actual sales.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reported this week that more than 50,000 sales contracts fell through in March, as many buyers had second thoughts or encountered financing issues.