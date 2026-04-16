Gen Z and Millennials don’t see tax refunds as 'extra money' anymore

Nearly half of Gen Z and millennials are using tax refunds to pay bills or debt — not spend — marking a major mindset shift.

Most refunds are going toward financial catch-up, not “fun money,” as fewer than 4% spend on travel or entertainment.

If you want your refund to actually move you forward, focus on debt, staying current on bills, and building a small safety cushion.

Tax refunds used to feel like a bonus. A trip, a splurge, something fun. But new data shows that for a lot of younger Americans, that mindset is gone.

According to Beyond Finance and Operation HOPE, nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials are using their refunds to pay bills or reduce debt. They are not looking at it like extra cash. Instead they’re using it as a financial reset.

Where the money is going (and why it matters)

Around 45% are using refunds for bills or debt.

Less than 4% are spending it on travel or entertainment.

77% rely on tools like ‘Buy Now, Pay Later,’ indicating that refunds will be used to pay those down.

Overall, Gen Z and Millennials aren’t getting ahead financially. They’re just trying to stay afloat, and using their refund to help.

Here’s how to use your refund so it makes a difference beyond this month.

Knock out high-interest debt first

This is the highest-impact move you can make.

Credit cards and Buy Now, Pay Later balances often carry high interest or hidden fees. If you’re only making minimum payments, a big chunk of your money is going toward interest, not the balance.

Using your refund to pay down (or wipe out) even one account can:

Lower your monthly payments.

Reduce total interest paid over time.

Free up cash in your budget immediately.

Pro tip: It’s smart to start with the highest interest rate first — not necessarily the account with the smallest balance. That’s where your money is leaking the fastest every month.

Catch up on overdue or behind bills

Depending on the size of your refund, if you’re behind on rent, utilities, or subscriptions, this is a chance to reset everything back to zero.

By getting current, it does the following:

Stops penalties from stacking.

Gives you a clean slate going into the next month.

Makes your budget more predictable again.

It’s smart to start with anything that impacts your daily life (housing, utilities, insurance).

Build a small emergency buffer

This is the step people skip, and it is often why they end up back in debt.

If you use your entire refund to catch up, the next unexpected expense (car repair, medical bill, school cost) goes right back on a credit card.

Depending on the size of your refund, even setting aside $300–$500 can give you breathing room for small emergencies and help break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

Put this money in a separate savings account so you’re not tempted to spend it.

Plan your spending before you touch the money

The fastest way to waste your refund is to treat it like a bonus and “figure it out later.”

Without a plan, the money usually disappears into:

Small impulse purchases.

Upgraded versions of things you didn’t need.

Random expenses that don’t move you forward.

Instead, decide ahead of time:

X% goes to debt

X% goes to bills

X% (if any) is for fun

If you want to spend some of your refund as a “reward,” be sure to cap it. Even blowing $50–$100 on something fun can scratch that itch without undoing your progress.