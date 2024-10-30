Florida, Tennessee taking a close look at insurance claim denials

Hurricanes Helene and Milton left a huge swath of damage behind and homeowners are now trying to pick up the pieces and file insurance claims so they can begin the task of rebuilding. Florid and Tennessee want to be sure the insurers are delivering.

Florida

In Florida, the state’s chief financial officer announced a new service by his department that will check policyholders’ contracts with public adjusters, roofing contractors and other restoration companies.

The “Check My Contract” program will attempt to ensure that contracts between homeowners and vendors comply with orders and rules in place during declared emergencies; if the agreements constitute price gouging; if they include the required notice that consumers can rescind a contract after a catastrophe; and if the contracts involve assigments-of-benefits, CFO Jimmy Patronis and his Department of Financial Services said in a bulletin.

Patronis has repeatedly warned about the threat of fraudulent actors after hurricanes, and the new program is another tool consumers can use to protect themselves, the Florida Association of Insurance Agents’ B.G. Murphy wrote in a blog post.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 29, Florida property insurers reported more than 257,700 claims resulting from Hurricane Milton. Some 31,345 have been closed with payment, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

About 2,147 were closed without payment because the damage was due to flood or storm surge that was not covered by property insurance, and 9,000 were closed because the damage was determined to be below the insured’s deductible level.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance reminded insurance carriers that they must soon report information about claims stemming from Helene, which brought severe flooding to the eastern part of the state. Insurers should report the data through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, in six monthly reports starting Nov. 5.

Tennessee’s attorney general, Jonathan Skrmetti also warned insurers that his office will be scrutinizing claims denials.

“While we are hopeful and expect that insurance companies will uphold their end of the bargain by paying legitimate claims and doing so in a timely manner, as attorney general, we will work hand in hand with the TDCI to bring action to bad actors who fail to do so,” Skrmetti said in a statement.

Tennessee consumers who believe they have been wrongfully denied a claim by their insurance company or have another issue with an insurance agent or company can file a complaint online, by phone, or by mail. More information is available by calling (615) 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.