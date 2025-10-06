Gold prices poised to hit $4,000 an ounce this week

Gold recently pierced new record highs, topping $3,900 per ounce amid a surge in safe-haven demand.

Key tailwinds include expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, central bank purchases, and a weakening U.S. dollar.

Emerging drivers now include structural stress in the U.S. Treasury market and geopolitical shifts weakening traditional reserve currencies.

Last week, gold vaulted past $3,900 an ounce, hitting new all-time highs and reaffirming its place as a market favorite in times of uncertainty. This rally has not been linear, but in recent weeks, momentum has accelerated, driven by a confluence of new and old factors reshaping investor sentiment.

What’s fueling the rally? While many of the forces behind gold’s climb are familiar, a few recent developments suggest the price run may have more legs than many expected.



Markets are increasingly pricing in additional interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. With borrowing costs expected to decline, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold diminishes, making bullion more attractive.

The Fed’s dovish pivot narrative has been reinforced by soft inflation data and signs of cooling in parts of the U.S. economy.

Dollar weakness & currency dynamics

It’s not that gold is suddenly more valuable. The U.S. dollar is less valuable, and when it takes more dollars to buy an ounce of gold, the price goes up. Gold and the U.S. dollar tend to move inversely. As the dollar softens, gold becomes cheaper for foreign investors, boosting demand.

In recent weeks, dollar weakness has intensified in part due to divergent monetary policy expectations abroad and capital flows into perceived safer assets.



Central banks continue to be aggressive in accumulating gold reserves, even at high prices. Meanwhile, institutional investors and ETFs are seeing inflows as gold becomes more commonly viewed as a structural portfolio hedge rather than a tactical bet.

Treasury market stress — a newer catalyst



One of the more novel drivers gaining attention is growing stress and volatility within the U.S. Treasury market. The federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 likely plays a role.

Some investors may be questioning the reliability of Treasuries as a safe asset, especially in light of high issuance, yield curve turbulence, and political gridlock over government funding. Some market analysts say that has nudged certain capital allocations toward gold as an alternative safe haven.



Gold’s rebound is also being amplified by rising geopolitical risk and a reassessment of reserve currency strategies among emerging and frontier economies. According to Goldman Sachs, some nations, mindful of exposure to foreign currency holdings that may be vulnerable, are shifting more aggressively toward gold for reserve diversification.

Risks and possible headwinds

Despite the strength of the rally, several counterforces could temper further gains: