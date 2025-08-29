Mortgage rates continued to tick lower this week

Mortgage rates have slipped to a 10-month low, with the 30-year fixed averaging 6.56%, sparking renewed buyer interest.

Pending home sales are up 1.6% year over year, with Redfin’s demand index and home tours both showing strong gains.

While some buyers are jumping in, others remain cautious, holding out for the possibility of even lower rates.

The housing market continues to shift toward buyers as mortgage rates are continuing to drift lower. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.56% this week.

“Mortgage rates are at a 10-month low,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Purchase demand continues to rise on the back of lower rates and solid economic growth. Though many potential homebuyers still face affordability challenges, consistently lower rates may provide them with the impetus to enter the market.”

Current rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.56% as of August 28, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.58%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.35%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.69%, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.51%.

Here come the buyers

Real estate broker Redfin reports that slightly lower mortgage rates are bringing some house hunters off the sidelines. Pending home sales rose 1.6% year over year during the four weeks ending August 27.

That marks two straight months of increases in pending sales after they fell for most of 2025. Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index, a seasonally adjusted measure of tours and other buying services from Redfin agents, is up about 3% from a month ago, and home tours are rising much faster this year than the same time last year.

“Buyers are circling,” said Ali Mafi, a Redfin Premier agent in San Francisco. “House hunters are feeling more confident about buying a home now that mortgage rates have started to decline.”

That said, there’s no stampede to purchase homes. Mafi said some buyers are making offers now, though others are sitting tight, betting that rates will fall further.

“I’m telling buyers to act now because it’s still a buyer’s market and most sellers are willing to negotiate. If rates do plummet, the market will get competitive,” Mafi said.