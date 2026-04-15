The best employee discounts in retail (and which ones are actually worth it)

Big discounts + real value: Top retailers like Lululemon, Nike, and REI offer 30–60% off, making expensive items actually affordable.

Stackability is where you win: Discounts at Target and Nike get much stronger when combined with sales, clearance, and promos.

Use it strategically or it’s wasted: The best savings come from buying essentials and big-ticket items — not impulse purchases just because you get a discount.

If you’ve ever worked retail, you already know the paycheck isn’t always the main perk. The employee discount that is offered, and how you can use it to save money, is often the deciding factor when applying.

So, if you’re currently looking for work, it’s smart to know which retail jobs actually hook you up with real savings. Plus, I’ll breakdown how to maximize the employee discount in the smartest way possible.

What makes an employee discount good?

Before we get into the best ones, here are the best ways to judge them:

Discount size: 20% is solid, 30%+ is elite.

20% is solid, 30%+ is elite. Stackability: Can you use it on top of sales or clearance items?

Can you use it on top of sales or clearance items? Product pricing: A 20% discount at an overpriced store is still overpriced.

A 20% discount at an overpriced store is still overpriced. Restrictions: Some brands exclude the stuff you actually want to buy so you have to pay attention to exclusions.

The best employee discounts hit all four of these qualifiers.

Lululemon — The gold standard

Lululemon’s employee discount is one of the few that can genuinely change your spending habits.

Full-time employees get 60% off, while part-time workers still get 40% off. With such a solid discount, it’s clear they want their employees wearing and representing their clothing.

Beyond just the discount, employees also get perks like fitness stipends and wellness benefits, which adds even more value.

Why it actually matters:

Lululemon isn’t fast fashion. You’re getting premium, high-margin gear at close to wholesale pricing, which means the savings are real.

Smart moves and tips:

Buy core staples (leggings, jackets) instead of trendy items.

Time purchases with internal markdowns for even deeper discounts.

Use “friends & family” events to extend savings to your household.

Avoid overbuying — this is where people lose the advantage.

The catch:

I had an employee tell me they track employee discount usage closely. It’s meant for personal use only, and not for flipping their products on eBay for a profit.

Also, if you’re a seasonal hire, I was told you’ll have to wait 30 days to use your discount.

Nike — Consistently strong

Nike’s employee discount is a generous 40% and it typically extends to all family members that live at your address. But the real magic isn’t necessarily the percentage… it’s what you can stack it with.

Why it’s powerful:

Nike runs constant promos, outlet markdowns, and clearance cycles. That means your employee discount often stacks on top of already reduced pricing allowing you to really save money.

Smart tips for using the discount:

Shop at Nike outlets + clearance items + employee discount for 50–70% total savings.

Focus on off-season gear as it’s typically discounted heavily (winter gear in summer, etc.).

Try to use your discount on higher-ticket items (shoes, jackets) for max savings.

Avoid buying those full-price hype releases and try to wait for markdown cycles.

Gap Inc. (Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic)

Gap Inc. (which includes Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta) offers 50% off regular-priced items which makes it great for workers with families, especially young kids.

Why it’s underrated:

You’re not just saving at one store. You’re covering all of this:

Kids clothes (Old Navy)

Business and workwear (Banana Republic)

Activewear (Athleta)

That’s a full wardrobe strategy at 50% off — not too shabby! Also, I was told by a current employee that you’re eligible for the discount within 48 hours of being officially hired.

Tips for success:

Use it on basics (jeans, tees, kids’ clothes) where volume matters.

Shop across brands strategically: Don’t overpay at Banana Republic if Old Navy has similar items.

Stack with seasonal clearance when allowed.

Avoid buying just because it’s “half off” — stick to planned purchases.

Target — Sneaky good when stacked

Target’s base employee discount is 10%, which sounds fairly weak… until you stack it.

You’ll also get what they term a Team Member Wellness discount which gets you an extra 20% off fresh and frozen fruits/vegetables along with wellness products.

On your first day of employment, you can stack the discount with:

Circle Card (5% off)

Weekly sales

Target Circle offers

Pro moves:

Use it on groceries and essentials (this is where it compounds), especially on fruit and produce.

Stack with Target Circle offers every single trip.

Combine with clearance endcaps (huge hidden savings).

Best Buy — It's different, but solid

Best Buy doesn’t offer a standard percentage to their workers. Instead, employees get a discount of Cost + 5% after you’ve been employed for at least 30 days.

So, if you buy a new TV that Best Buy paid $1,000 for, you’d get it for just $1,050. Often times that TV will have a MSRP of $1,300 (or more), so the savings can definitely add up.

Why it’s different: Most electronics have very tight margins, so when you get close to cost, you’re beating almost any price you can find anywhere else.

Pro moves:

Focus on accessories: Cables, chargers, peripherals = big margins.

Use it when new products launch (before sales catch up).

Compare pricing: Not every item is a huge win.

REI — Massive for outdoor gear

Once you’re onboarded, REI offers employees 50% off its own-brand items and 30% off the other brands they sell.

Why it’s huge: As any outdoor enthusiast can attest, gear is expensive. This discount turns $300–$500 worth of items into something actually affordable.

Smart moves:

Buy big-ticket gear (tents, jackets, backpacks).

Combine with REI seasonal sales for deeper discounts.

Prioritize REI brand items (bigger discount than third-party brands).

Use the savings to invest in higher-quality gear that lasts longer.

Apple — Good, not amazing

Apple’s employee discount sounds simple, but there’s a bit more to it.

After 90 days of employment, employees can get 25% off select products, but it’s a limited to one-time annual discount per product category.

That includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and Apple Watch. So, in a given year, you could potentially score each of those at 25% off, but only once per category.

Why it matters: Apple almost never discounts products publicly, so even a small percentage is meaningful.

Pro tips:

Use it on big-ticket items (MacBooks, iPhones).

Wait for internal promo periods or refresh cycles.

Combine with education pricing if eligible.

Avoid using it on accessories (often cheaper elsewhere).

Starbucks — Best for daily savings

At Starbucks, the employee discount is a strong 30% off, available from day one, which applies to both drinks and retail items.

During the holiday season, that discount often gets bumped up to 40%, making it a surprisingly great place to knock out some of your gift shopping.

Why it’s great:

Perhaps the real standout perk is employees get to take home a free one-pound bag of coffee (or tea, VIA packets, or K-Cups) every week.

And while you’re working, it gets even better, as you can get free drinks (up to four per shift) plus one free food item per shift (up to seven per week).